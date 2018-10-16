Laois land hits €18,600 per acre in latest sales

The auction rooms continue to be busy, with farms of all sizes selling before, during and after auction.

The auction rooms continue to be busy, with farms of all sizes selling before, during and after auction.

Laois has seen a number of farms sell lately, and two weeks ago Kilkenny auctioneer Joseph Coogan got a super price for a 47.3ac residential farm at Ballythomas, Stradbally. He sold the farm in lots at his Castlecomer auction rooms, making a total of €880,000 or €18,604/ac.

It is situated about 5km from Stradbally on the Heath road, 10km from Portlaoise and 29km from Carlow. Ballythomas House is a two-storey traditional farmhouse dating back to the 1800s.

The house, which is in need of modernisation, has two principal rooms downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead. A cellar with natural light could be made into a fourth bedroom if required.

This was an executor sale and the house has not been lived in for the past two years.

"The setting is very peaceful and tranquil, and belies the fact it is only five minutes to a busy M7 junction," said Coogan prior to the sale. "It takes less than an hour to drive to Dublin.

"The property would suit any enterprise, the land is as good as I have seen and it is all in one piece."

Rathdowney farm

Staying in the county of the O’Moores, Rathdowney auctioneer William Mansfield sold an 82ac non-residential farm at Mountoliver, Rathdowney under the hammer. The roadside property sold in lots for €1.105m, representing almost €13,500/ac.