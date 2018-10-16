Farm Ireland
Laois land hits €18,600 per acre in latest sales

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market
Jim O'Brien

The auction rooms continue to be busy, with farms of all sizes selling before, during and after auction.

Laois has seen a number of farms sell lately, and two weeks ago Kilkenny auctioneer Joseph Coogan got a super price for a 47.3ac residential farm at Ballythomas, Stradbally. He sold the farm in lots at his Castlecomer auction rooms, making a total of €880,000 or €18,604/ac.

It is situated about 5km from Stradbally on the Heath road, 10km from Portlaoise and 29km from Carlow. Ballythomas House is a two-storey traditional farmhouse dating back to the 1800s.

The house, which is in need of modernisation, has two principal rooms downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead. A cellar with natural light could be made into a fourth bedroom if required.

This was an executor sale and the house has not been lived in for the past two years.

"The setting is very peaceful and tranquil, and belies the fact it is only five minutes to a busy M7 junction," said Coogan prior to the sale. "It takes less than an hour to drive to Dublin.

"The property would suit any enterprise, the land is as good as I have seen and it is all in one piece."

Rathdowney farm

Staying in the county of the O’Moores, Rathdowney auctioneer William Mansfield sold an 82ac non-residential farm at Mountoliver, Rathdowney under the hammer. The roadside property sold in lots for €1.105m, representing almost €13,500/ac.

Located on the Borris-in-Ossory road 1.6km from Rathdowney, the holding has plenty of road frontage. It is laid out in one block and in a mix of grass and tillage, with the tillage part reseeded for grass.

The place is serviced by an internal roadway giving access to all the fields, with water provided by a mains and a private supply.

A fine range of farm buildings makes up the yard and includes a four-column slatted unit with accommodation for up to 100 cattle, along with an extensive silage slab.

At auction the entire and the lots fought it out all the way. The headline lot was a 52ac parcel that opened at €400,000, and with an accountant and a farmer in the chase the price rose to €725,000, where it went on the market. After 24 bids the hammer fell at €745,000 in favour of the accountant.

The next lot to sell was a c16ac piece opened at €150,000 and with two bidders initially it eventually sold to one for €185,000. The final piece of c14ac opened at €70,000, went on the market at €160,000 and sold for €175,000.

One bidder kept the entire in the frame but he stopped bidding at €980,000 and watched the lots go on to make a cumulative sum of €1.105m.

Sold before auction

A 180ac holding located just outside Durrow, Co Laois sold before auction last week, making a price well ahead of its guide of €950,000. In a mixture of woodland and grassland, the property includes four estate cottages in need of attention.

Located in the townlands of Moyne and Coolnabehy, the holding is close to the M8 and the M7, while Abbeyleix is 9km away, Portlaoise 23km and Kilkenny 25km.

Located in the townslands of Moyne and Coolnabehy, the holding is close to the M8 and the M7 while Abbeyleix is 9km away

Most of the ground is under timber with up to 129ac in hardwoods and softwoods that no longer command premium payments. A parcel of 50ac is in pasture, described as grazing ground with arable potential.

The property contains an old farmyard with outdated buildings on a 0.64ac site.

While Mr Jordan was not forthcoming on the idfentity of the buyer, it was bought for its tourism potential.

