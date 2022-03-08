Laois cottage on 42.5ac is simply ‘divine’

The fields are well sheltered with traditional hedgerow

The land is arable and suitable for any type of farming

The place can be bought in three lots

The two-column haybarn is in good structural condition

Work required: The diviner's cottage is in need of complete refurbishment

The ‘diviner’ was much called on in every rural locality, with good diviners a rare commodity.

The ability to identify the location of a natural water source or a spring was regarded as a precious gift.

Using a sally or an ash branch with three strong twigs joined at a central point, a diviner would walk the ground where a well was needed holding a twig of the branch in each hand, with the third pointing forward.

When the forward-facing twig turned towards the ground, as if being drawn by a powerful magnet, that indicated the spot where the well should be sunk.

John Rafter was a well-known diviner around Mountrath and throughout Co Laois.

Equally renowned for his theatrical appearances, he was a regular with the Raheen Pantomime Group.

According to auctioneer Matt Dunne, Mr Rafter was regarded by his neighbours as worth his weight in gold.

“How right they were,” Mr Dunne explains. “People came from far and wide to avail of his gift, he saved many a farmer and householder a lot of money.

“To have a well sunk in the wrong place can prove to be extremely expensive, as you might have to bore down twice as far compared to the diviner’s choice.”

Mr Rafter’s home, a 42.5ac residential farm at Coolnacartan, Mountrath, is now on the market to be sold at public auction in an executor sale. It will be offered in three lots and as an entire, guided at €455,000.

The property is on a public lane 8km from Portlaoise, 6.5km from Junction 17 of the M7 and 1.6km from the famous Hollow Church.

The first lot consists of the residence on 9ac of land. The house is a traditional single-storey cottage in need of complete repair and refurbishment. It has two bedrooms, a kitchen/dining room and a sitting room.

Out of doors is a two-column haybarn.

Mr Dunne describes the 9ac as good arable ground ideal for a small equestrian holding. This parcel is guided pre-auction at €160,000.

Just beside it is the second lot made up of 7.8ac of arable land and described by Mr Dunne as a place with site potential, subject to planning permission. This is guided at €65,000 or €8,400\ac.

The third lot is a substantial parcel of good arable or grazing land extending to 25.8ac.

Sheltered by mature hedges and with access from a private laneway, this too could have residential potential.

It is guided pre-auction at €230,000.

The farm will be sold at public auction at the Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise at 3pm on Wednesday, March 23.