It has been great weather to walk the land - every place looks its best, you can leave the wellies in the boot of the car and wander where you will.

'Land is among the best ground I have walked in Westmeath' - High hopes for an elevated block of Midlands ground

Last week saw me make my way to a fine elevated 72ac beef farm at Graffanstown near Delvin in Co Westmeath. The property comes with a small farmyard and is guided prior to auction by Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers at €600,000.

The property is located on the Delvin to Killucan Road, 1.6km off the N52, 4km from Delvin and 19km from Mullingar. Access is provided by a farm avenue that leads to a basic yard, made up of a three-bay haybarn with double lean-to and concrete walls. The buildings are in good condition and would form a firm basis for a more modern operation. The land is among the best ground I have walked in Westmeath.

Laid out in one big field it rises gently from the road to a fine height and falls away at the rear where it has extensive river frontage on to the River Deel, a tributary of the Boyne. The land is home to sand and gravel deposits and is self-draining. The place is dotted with lovely stands of trees including beech trees.