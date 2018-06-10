Farm Ireland
'Land is among the best ground I have walked in Westmeath' - High hopes for an elevated block of Midlands ground

The 72ac holding is located near Delvin in Co Westmeath and is suitable for all types of farming
Jim O'Brien

It has been great weather to walk the land - every place looks its best, you can leave the wellies in the boot of the car and wander where you will.

Last week saw me make my way to a fine elevated 72ac beef farm at Graffanstown near Delvin in Co Westmeath. The property comes with a small farmyard and is guided prior to auction by Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers at €600,000.

The property is located on the Delvin to Killucan Road, 1.6km off the N52, 4km from Delvin and 19km from Mullingar. Access is provided by a farm avenue that leads to a basic yard, made up of a three-bay haybarn with double lean-to and concrete walls. The buildings are in good condition and would form a firm basis for a more modern operation.

The land is among the best ground I have walked in Westmeath.

Laid out in one big field it rises gently from the road to a fine height and falls away at the rear where it has extensive river frontage on to the River Deel, a tributary of the Boyne.

The land is home to sand and gravel deposits and is self-draining. The place is dotted with lovely stands of trees including beech trees.

There is a fine sward of grass on the ground at the moment, grass that needs to be turned to fodder fairly soon.

In terms of soil, location and layout, the farm is suitable for any type of farming - beef, dairy, equestrian sheep or tillage. Some of the farms bounding the holding are home to healthy crops of maize and corn.

Padraic Murtagh is expecting great interest in the property from across the range of farming interests.

"It has to be attractive for any current enterprise in the area, it would make the basis for a good standalone dairy operation or indeed as an out-farm to grow fodder and rear replacement heifers for an up and running dairy business.

"It has real potential for tillage, it is ready to go as a drystock farm and would make a substantial equestrian holding," he said.

With the appropriate planning the place could be turned into a residential farm.

The 72ac at Graffanstown will be sold at auction at the Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm on Friday, June 22.

