Land for the horse, the plough and the cow in Kildare and Wicklow

The Hollywood farm is currently in grass and is fenced by traditional hedgerow.

With extensive frontage onto a local road, the 43ac farm at Hollywood, Co Wicklow could have site potential.

The 12.6ac parcel of tillage land is 1km from Castledermot and guided at €15,000/ac.

The farm at Ponsfield is approached via a tree-lined avenue.

The yard is made up of a range of sheds that includes a three-column haybarn with lean-to and an American barn with loose boxes.

The equestrian facilities include a ranges of stables, a six-unit automatic walker, a three-column haybarn and an old lunging ring.

Ponsfield house has a modern interior and is in good condition

Spacious: The 2,050 sq ft house at Ponsfield Stud, 2km from The Curragh

The autumn auction season is getting into full swing, with vendors and auctioneers attempting to get their wares to market before the year starts to turn.

In Co Kildare, Jordan auctioneers are handling the sale of a small stud farm on the edge of the Curragh, along with two parcels of grazing and tillage land in Wicklow and Kildare respectively.

Ponsfield Stud, 2km from The Curragh and 3.5km from Newbridge, is centred around a 2,050 sq ft, two-storey four-bedroom house.

It is in good condition and is surrounded by mature trees and hedges.

Expand Close Ponsfield house has a modern interior and is in good condition / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ponsfield house has a modern interior and is in good condition

A detached garage, currently used for accommodation, could also be used as a home office.

The equestrian facilities comprise an American barn with 12 boxes, a six-unit automatic walker, a three-column haybarn with lean-to and six further boxes. There is also an old lunging ring, a dung-stead and an old shed with seven boxes in need of repair.

Expand Close The equestrian facilities include a ranges of stables, a six-unit automatic walker, a three-column haybarn and an old lunging ring. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The equestrian facilities include a ranges of stables, a six-unit automatic walker, a three-column haybarn and an old lunging ring.

The land extends to 2.6ac in permanent pasture, with frontage onto the local road.

Expand Close The yard is made up of a range of sheds that includes a three-column haybarn with lean-to and an American barn with loose boxes. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard is made up of a range of sheds that includes a three-column haybarn with lean-to and an American barn with loose boxes.

Expand Close The American barn contains 12 loose boxes. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The American barn contains 12 loose boxes.

The property will be sold at an online auction by Jordan auctioneers on Friday, October 7 and it comes with a guide of €480,000.

Expand Close The farm at Ponsfield is approached via a tree-lined avenue. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Ponsfield is approached via a tree-lined avenue.

Castledermot tillage ground

A 12.6ac parcel of tillage land at Garterfarm, Castledermot in south Kildare is guided at €15,000/ac in another sale handled by Jordans.

The property is located 1km from Castledermot, on the R418 towards Kilkea, opposite the Old Yard café.

Expand Close The 12.6ac parcel of tillage land is 1km from Castledermot and guided at €15,000/ac. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 12.6ac parcel of tillage land is 1km from Castledermot and guided at €15,000/ac.

The land is slightly elevated, giving lovely views in all directions, and was most recently entirely in tillage.

The boundaries consist of natural hedgerows and mature trees, and the place would make an ideal site for a residence.

It will be sold by public auction on Tuesday, September 20 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

43ac grass farm at Hollywood

On the Wicklow-Kildare border Jordans are selling a 43ac grass farm at Newtown, Hollywood. The property is 4km from Hollywood, 5km from Ballymore Eustace and 7km from Dunlavin.

Expand Close With extensive frontage onto a local road, the 43ac farm at Hollywood, Co Wicklow could have site potential. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp With extensive frontage onto a local road, the 43ac farm at Hollywood, Co Wicklow could have site potential.

With extensive frontage onto a local road, the land is currently in grass and in nine divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

The property has great views towards the Wicklow Mountains and, according to Clive Kavanagh of Jordans, it would have real site potential.

Expand Close The Hollywood farm is currently in grass and is fenced by traditional hedgerow. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Hollywood farm is currently in grass and is fenced by traditional hedgerow.

The holding will be sold at auction on Thursday, September 22 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge with a guide price of €10,000/ac.