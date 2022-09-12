Land for the horse, the plough and the cow in Kildare and Wicklow

Equestrian, tillage and grazing farms for sale, with 2.6ac Ponsfield Stud guided at €480,000
The autumn auction season is getting into full swing, with vendors and auctioneers attempting to get their wares to market before the year starts to turn.
In Co Kildare, Jordan auctioneers are handling the sale of a small stud farm on the edge of the Curragh, along with two parcels of grazing and tillage land in Wicklow and Kildare respectively.
Ponsfield Stud, 2km from The Curragh and 3.5km from Newbridge, is centred around a 2,050 sq ft, two-storey four-bedroom house.
It is in good condition and is surrounded by mature trees and hedges.
A detached garage, currently used for accommodation, could also be used as a home office.
The equestrian facilities comprise an American barn with 12 boxes, a six-unit automatic walker, a three-column haybarn with lean-to and six further boxes. There is also an old lunging ring, a dung-stead and an old shed with seven boxes in need of repair.
The land extends to 2.6ac in permanent pasture, with frontage onto the local road.
The property will be sold at an online auction by Jordan auctioneers on Friday, October 7 and it comes with a guide of €480,000.
A 12.6ac parcel of tillage land at Garterfarm, Castledermot in south Kildare is guided at €15,000/ac in another sale handled by Jordans.
The property is located 1km from Castledermot, on the R418 towards Kilkea, opposite the Old Yard café.
The land is slightly elevated, giving lovely views in all directions, and was most recently entirely in tillage.
The boundaries consist of natural hedgerows and mature trees, and the place would make an ideal site for a residence.
It will be sold by public auction on Tuesday, September 20 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.
On the Wicklow-Kildare border Jordans are selling a 43ac grass farm at Newtown, Hollywood. The property is 4km from Hollywood, 5km from Ballymore Eustace and 7km from Dunlavin.
With extensive frontage onto a local road, the land is currently in grass and in nine divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.
The property has great views towards the Wicklow Mountains and, according to Clive Kavanagh of Jordans, it would have real site potential.
The holding will be sold at auction on Thursday, September 22 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge with a guide price of €10,000/ac.