Kilkenny land good for plough or cow guided at €11,000 per acre

Jim O'Brien

Galmoy in the northern reaches of Co Kilkenny and near the county boundary with Laois is associated with mining but is also home to plenty of good elevated farmland.

Auctioneer William Mansfield is handling the private treaty sale of a 77ac residential farm at Castletown, 2.5km from Galmoy and 8km from his home base at Rathdowney. The property is guided at €850,000.

The lands are all in one block and in one field with extensive road frontage. Mansfield says that the ground, while currently in permanent pasture, is suitable for the cow or the plough, being in a state of high fertility and renowned for its fattening purposes.

A good farmyard services the lands with buildings that include a four-column hayshed with a lean-to at each side extending to 5,053sqft in total. Other buildings include a feed house and a general purpose store along with a slatted shed and a silage pit.

The house is a three-bedroom bungalow in need of modernisation.

Tipperary farm sale

Mr Mansfield is also handling the sale of a 53ac holding at Dromard More, Clonmore between Roscrea and Templemore in Co Tipperary. The holding is made up of grazing land with just laneway access and is currently in permanent pasture.

Laid out in a range of manageable fields with good fencing, it is serviced by cattle handling facilities that include a cattle crush and a gathering pen along with a natural water supply. The private treaty sale is guided at €400,000.

Laois auction

Recently Mr Mansfield sold a 12ac parcel of ground after withdrawing it from auction. The holding is located at The Glebe, Coolrain, Co Laois near Mountrath and the Slieve Blooms.

Described as moorland fronting a lane the place was withdrawn after being bid to €84,000 but sold to a local buyer for a higher figure immediately after auction.

