Kilkenny holding sells for €1.3m to businessman with equine interests

Auction action: There were three parties involved in the bidding for the 86ac farm

An 86ac holding at Feathallagh, Johnswell on the outskirts of the Kilkenny City sold under the hammer of Pat Gannon last week making €1.36m or €16,000/ac.

Located just 8km from Kilkenny city the holding is bisected by the Johnswell to Clara road leaving c47ac at one side and c39ac at the other giving plenty of road frontage to both.

The larger portion includes the farmyard, which holds the remnants of a dwelling house along with a range of useful but dated sheds including haybarns and various other structures that could do with attention.

The land with this particular section is described by auctioneer Pat Gannon as ‘right good’ ground that would be much sought after by any farmer.

Across the road a c39ac parcel is also described as good ground but not quite the standard of the larger section.

At auction the keen bidding was on the entire after matters opened at €700,000 and with three bidders in action the price rose to €1.02m before the auctioneer called a recess.

Returning to the auction room he put it on the market at that and two customers fought it out until the hammer fell at €1.36m when the place was bought by a businessman with serious equine interests.

At the same auction, a house associated with the property on 4.5ac at Feathallagh made €350,000 or €100,000 over its guide.

Located about 6km from Kilkenny City the two-storey dwelling is set on an elevated site with great views of the surrounding countryside. In need of renovation the accommodation extends to 2,300 sq ft and includes four bedrooms and two reception rooms.

The property attracted four customers and went on the market at its guided of €250,000 but bidding continued until the place sold for €350,000 to a couple moving to Kilkenny.

According to Pat Gannon both sales represent great opportunities to purchase good lands and a house with potential located close to Kilkenny City.

“Overall it was a great auction with plenty of interest all round,” Pat Gannon said, “after the sale we enjoyed a chat and a ball of malt, as is the tradition in this neck of the woods.”

