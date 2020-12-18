Kilkenny farm beats its guide price by €1m

A view of the mixed holding at Clonmantagh, Urlingford which made €3m in a private treaty sale.

The continued strength of the land market was evident in the sale a 237ac non-residential tillage, grazing and forestry holding at Clonmantagh, near Urlingford in Co Kilkenny which made in the region of €3m by private treaty sale, exceeding its guide by more than €1m.

The farm has 125ac in grazing, 35ac in tillage and 77ac in forestry. It was due to be sold by auction in early November but Covid restrictions caused it to be put on the private treaty market.

With an overall pre-auction guide of €1.975m, the tillage and grass ground was valued at €10,000/ac while the forestry was expected to make €5,000/ac.

Located on a cul-de-sac at Clomantagh, Urlingford, the holding is 6.5km from Freshford and 7km from Johnstown.

Divisions

Laid out in 12 divisions divided by traditional hedgerow, the tillage and grazing land is described by auctioneer, Pat Gannon as free draining ground suitable for a range of farm enterprises. The grazing portion, laid out in large fields, is in good heart.

Three tillage fields extending to 35ac are in stubble, and the forestry is in two separate sections of 52ac and 25ac. Planted 27 years ago, it comprises mainly of Sitka Spruce and a small amount of ash. It no longer carries premiums.

The property was offered in lots and the entire. The first lot was made up of 160ac combining 90ac in tillage and grass, and 70ac in grass. The second lot was the 77ac of forestry. However, the keenest interest was in the entire and the place sold as such.

Forestry

The sale was jointly handled by Pat Gannon and David Shee of Shee and Hawe, Carrick-on-Suir.

Mr Gannon said he was confident the grass and tillage would make good money, but hadn’t expected the level of interest in the forestry.

“The exceptional interest in this section drove the overall price,” he said, “we were very pleasantly surprised at this. It means we finish the year on a high note, which is great, given the year that was in it."

The Kilkenny man was disappointed the place couldn’t go to auction as originally planned, but was nevertheless happy with the price made under private treaty. The place was bought by a solicitor acting in trust

