Kildare stud farm makes €44,000/ac

Land is continuing to sell, and the recent monsoon-like conditions haven’t dampened the market for farm property from east to west.

In Celbridge two residential stud farms, part of the Derrinstown series, were sold under the hammer by Coonan Property.

The larger of the two, 104ac Pickering Stud, made €3.45m, while the neighbouring Windgates Stud made €2.1m, at a packed auction at the K-Club.

Pickering Stud at Celbridge on 104ac made €3.45m at auction.

Pickering Stud at Celbridge on 104ac made €3.45m at auction.

Pickering includes a three-bedroom bungalow and a comprehensive equestrian yard with 29 loose boxes, an outdoor lunging ring, a six-bay horse walker and modern cattle-handling facilities.

​A six-column A-roofed shed hosts an indoor arena, fodder storage and a feed room.

The equestrian facilities at Pickering include a horse walker and 29 loose boxes.

The equestrian facilities at Pickering include a horse walker and 29 loose boxes.

Bidding opened at €2m. With three bidders in contention, it soon reached €3.35m before a recess was called. On return to the room the farm was put on the market and attracted a further €100,000.

At €3.45m — or more than €34,000/ac — it was knocked down to a local farmer.

Windgates is on 53ac and includes a manager’s house, equestrian facilities with 17 loose boxes, as well as a range of barns and farm buildings.

The residence with Windgates is a solid structure in need of modernisation.

The residence with Windgates is a solid structure in need of modernisation.

The 1,500 sq ft, two-storey, four-bed farmhouse is in good structural condition but in need of refurbishment.

The property opened at €1m and climbed to €2.1m — or €40,000/ac — driven by six bidders.

It was bought in trust by a Dublin-based solicitor.

According to Will Coonan, “the exceptional prices achieved reflect the quality of the product offered by Derrinstown Stud”.

​

Carlow land makes €20,000/ac

Dawson auctioneers sold a 28ac parcel of ground at Tinryland on the outskirts of Carlow town for €560,000 or €20,000/ac.

Matthew Conry of Dawsons describes the place as suitable for tillage or grazing with access from one road and continuous road frontage on to another.

This 28ac parcel of ground at Tinryland on the outskirts of Carlow town made €20,000/ac.

This 28ac parcel of ground at Tinryland on the outskirts of Carlow town made €20,000/ac.

It was offered for sale in lots of 12.5ac and 15.4ac and as an entire. The real interest was in the entire, which opened at €450,000, and with three bidders showing cause, it sold for €560,000.

63ac Wexford holding makes €810,000

In Wexford a 63ac non-residential holding with a semi-derelict farmstead made €810,000 or €12,860/ac, in a sale handled by McCormack Quinn.

A 63ac non-residential holding at Curtlow with a semi-derelict farmstead made €810,000

A 63ac non-residential holding at Curtlow with a semi-derelict farmstead made €810,000

Located at Curtlow, The Ballagh 7km from the coast and 14km from Wexford town, it was rented for the last 25 years to a nursery growing bare-root hedging. It is regarded as good tillage ground.

​

100ac in Mayo farm makes €230,000 in lots

In Co Mayo, Karl Fox sold a dispersed 100ac farm at Keerglen, Ballycastle in a series of six lots, with all but one bought by neighbours.

A portion of a 100ac farm at Ballycastle, Co Mayo that sold for €230,000.

A portion of a 100ac farm at Ballycastle, Co Mayo that sold for €230,000.

A Dublin bidder bought an old cottage on 1.7ac for €40,000.

A 4ac parcel of grazing ground made €30,000. Two contrasting lots of 15.8ac made prices reflecting their quality: one €69,000 and the other €30,000.

A 21ac parcel made €21,000 while a 42.2 parcel of bog was bought for €49,000.

In total, the farm made €230,000.