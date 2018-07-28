Kildare stud back on the market at €1.4m

The sale of Millgrove Stud (pictured above) on 75ac at Rathangan in Co Kildare was postponed at auction last week and the property is now for sale by private treaty., writes Jim O'Brien.

The holding with a wide range of equestrian facilities, a staff lodge and a fine five bedroom 19th century house has a number of yards and land that has been cleaned and reseeded.

The stud farm was once owned by Wally Swinbourne, father of Walter Swinbourne, jockey of the famous Shergar. It is now on the private treaty market with Coonan auctioneers and guided at €1.4m to €1.5m.

Forestry withdrawn

The same auction saw Willie Coonan withdraw a 58ac forestry farm located at New Inn in Co Tipperary. The property including a house and an 8,000 sq ft shed is now guided by the Maynooth auctioneer at between €970,000.

Located at Mastertown near New Inn the holding is 3km from the village and 8km from the M8 Motorway at Exit 9.

The place is home to 58ac of mainly broadleaf timber in 35,000 to 40,000 trees covering 19 species and including Beech, Oak, Lime, Mountain Ash, Yew and Pine. The property was originally a nursery for trees and according to Willie Coonan the place was very looked after.

"These are specimen trees that can be root-balled and replanted singly or in volume for a private house, an industrial complex, a stud farm. These are ready-made mature trees. Some are also suitable for felling when the time comes," the auctioneer said.