Jim O’Brien: My reputation is ‘berried’ after Carbury gaffe

As fate would have it this week sees another property on the market from Carbury in Co Kildare.

I am glad that is the case because I owe the good citizens if Carbury an apology. In last week’s edition I wrote about a 94ac farm at Carrick in a fictitious place called ‘Carberry’, and for the life of me I don’t know how I managed to make that mistake.

I know Carbury well, I have walked land there and I have written about it enough times to know how to spell it. Nevertheless, last week my ‘bury’ became a ‘berry’ and my reputation took a hit.

By way of mitigation, I am experimenting with a dictation function on my computer that is not fully attuned the Irish accent, and certainly not to the Limerick version.

It mangles much of what I write, but I usually manage to straighten its corruptions before the material gets to print. In fact, what it did to Carbury is mild in comparison to what it does to other names and places.

I was doing a piece on West Cork recently and the machine decided Clonakilty was ‘clinical study’, Dunmanway was ‘done manually’ and Ballydehob was ‘belita hub’. Horror of horrors, Munster became ‘molester’.

Anyway, as my father used to tell us, a workman should never blame his tools and I’m not blaming the machine. I apologise to the good people of Carbury for my lack of vigilance.

Carbury is back in the property news this week with a 42ac holding at Balrinnet — one of two auctions being handled jointly by Thomas Potterton of Trim and Coonans of Maynooth.

It is described as a good grazing farm laid out in five fields with decent road frontage to a secondary road and a natural water supply. It is 4km from Broadford and 15km from Enfield with easy access to the old N4 and the M4. According to both auctioneers it would make an ideal site for a house, subject to planning.

While located in a strong farming area and suitable for most farm enterprises, the presence of sand and gravel deposits could also offer other possibilities. The Kilsaran/Clonard quarry and some smaller sand and gravel operations are nearby.

With a guide of €8,000 to €10,000/ac the property is to be sold at public auction and online at the Property Exchange, Trim at 3pm on Tuesday, December 6.

23ac Meath holding guided at €12,000/ac

Both agents are also handling the sale of a 23ac roadside holding with a stable yard at Rathfeigh near Royal Tara in Co Meath. The property will be sold at the same auction with a guide of €12,000/ac.

The land at Rathfeigh, Tara is elevated and sloping.

Located beside Rathfeigh Church the holding has right-of-way access from the church carpark and frontage on to a secondary road.

Close to the Snail Box pub, it is 10km from Ratoath and Dunshaughlin and 12km from Ashbourne.

The compact farm is made up of elevated and gently sloping ground with some fine stands of trees and mature hedgerow.

All in grass, it comes with a stable block containing 16 stables laid out in a courtyard format.

The previous owner had a keen interest in horses and the property also contains a disused gallop that would be a welcome feature for anyone with equestrian interests.

The 23ac at Rathfeigh has a stable block with 16 stables.

Philip Byrne of Coonans says that with the road frontage, it could have site potential. Thomas Potterton agrees, saying the place would have the makings of a nice hobby farm or a tidy equestrian holding.

It will be sold at auction at the Property Exchange Trim and online at 3pm on Tuesday, December 6.