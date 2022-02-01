JFK link draws interest to 40ac Wexford parcel

The land at Annabella is 1.6km from Mallow and suitable for grazing or tillage.

Added appeal: The 34.4ac at Dunganstown Co Wexford is close to the JFK ancestral homestead and within sight of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge spanning the Barrow

While much of the focus at this time of the year is on lettings, land sales continue apace, with many smaller places on the market.

Ann Carton of PN O’Gorman is handling the sale of a 39.5ac parcel of land at Dunganstown in Co Wexford.

Within a five-minute walk of the ancestral home of John F Kennedy, the holding, made up of grassland and woodland, is guided at €10,000/ac.

Dunganstown is 9km south of New Ross and 25km northeast of Waterford city. The holding is a few fields away from the banks of the Barrow separating Kilkenny from Wexford.

In two portions with 32.5ac in grass and 7.5ac in woodland, the farm is accessed through the woodland.

Ms Carton says the parcel would make an ideal addition to an existing property or could be developed into a compact, residential hobby farm. She expects lots of interest from Kilkenny and Wexford,

“The land is beside the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, crossing the Barrow,” she said. “This development has opened up the south Wexford land market to Kilkenny buyers.”

The holding is also across the river from the 550ac Castle Annaghs estate that was bought for €6.075m in 2009 by Cork dairy farmer Liam Shiels.

The Dunganstown property will be sold at an auction on the land on Friday, February 11 at 2.30.

Cork land guided at €13,000/ac

Moving west to Co Cork and a beautifully named townland of Annabella near Mallow, where auctioneer Liam Mullins is selling a 34.4 parcel of land.

Located 1.6km west of the town, the holding is laid out in two fields of south-west-facing land.

There is plenty of road frontage.

According to Mr Mullins, while currently in grass, the land is suitable for grazing and tillage.

Given its road frontage and the proximity to Mallow, it should also attract business and residential interest, which could make for a lively sale.

The property is on the private treaty market and guided at €450,000 or about €13,000/ac.