Inside the €2m Meath farm changing hands for the first time in 250 years

A top-class tillage farm with strong links to Mellifont Abbey is going under the hammer next month

An aerial view of the farm located near Collon on the Meath-Louth border. The holding is mainly in tillage and divided by the public road giving 1.2km of frontage. Expand

Jim O'Brien

A 220ac residential farm near Collon in Co Meath is one of the more substantial farming properties to come on the market this year.

Hurcle House farm includes an extensive land holding mainly in tillage along with some forestry and grazing. The property has 1.2km of road frontage and comes to auction with a guide of €2m.

Located 10m from Drogheda and 7km from the M1, the lands are on the Meath side of the county boundary with one field in Co Louth.