Inside the €2m Meath farm changing hands for the first time in 250 years

A 220ac residential farm near Collon in Co Meath is one of the more substantial farming properties to come on the market this year.

Hurcle House farm includes an extensive land holding mainly in tillage along with some forestry and grazing. The property has 1.2km of road frontage and comes to auction with a guide of €2m.

Located 10m from Drogheda and 7km from the M1, the lands are on the Meath side of the county boundary with one field in Co Louth.

The property also adjoins the original Mellifont Abbey founded in 1142 under the patronage of St Malachy of Armagh who asked St Bernard of Clairvaux to send monks to establish the monastery.

Apparently the French monks didn’t like their new surroundings and soon returned to France. It became a manor house in 1539 after being dissolved under Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries.

The Treaty of Mellifont ending the Nine Years’ War was signed there in 1603 and William of Orange used it as his headquarters during the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.





National monument

One field of grass in the Hurcle farm regarded as part of the Mellifont complex is thought to have been the site of a mediaeval village associated with the monastery. As such it is a national monument and cannot be ploughed or tilled.

The farm has been in the Simpson family for 250 years and is being sold by them following the death of their father, Boyle Simpson, last Christmas.

His son, Robert remembers working on the farm when it was a mixed enterprise that included dairying and tillage. “My father sold the dairy herd in 1969 and went into tillage, he was more interested in machinery. In fact he was something of an inventor,” Robert explained. “He invented a ‘slurry elevator’ to bring farmyard manure from the pit to the spreader.

“This was the first of many inventions with many local tillage farmers adopting the machine to load grain. He also built a 150hp tractor using a lorry engine and the chassis of a bulldozer.”

Boyle Simpson was well known among the farming and contracting fraternity as the local go-to machinery

man.

Along with his own custom-built machines, he had the agency for Leyland tractors and was the first agent for Ursus tractors in the country.

The farm has been rented in recent years to local tenants who have tended to it with great care. It comes in a state of high fertility, is well bounded and is watered by the Mattock River that marks the border with Louth and the Doe river that runs through it.

Expand Close The house and sheds on 6.5ac can be bought as a separate lot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house and sheds on 6.5ac can be bought as a separate lot

The farm is bisected by the public road with 94ac at one side and 126ac at the other giving the place a wealth of road frontage.

Aside from the tillage and grazing ground, the holding hosts 24ac of forestry with one year’s premium of €1,000 remaining.

The farm buildings include two five-column, round-roof barns joined by a lean-to. There is also a garage beside the house and to the rear is a large stone shed with great character but in need of much renovation.

The original house was built about 250 years ago and has been extended and improved over the years.

Expand Close Hurcle House built in 1770 has been extended and upgraded over the years / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hurcle House built in 1770 has been extended and upgraded over the years

Extending to 2,577 sq ft, the accommodation includes an entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, a kitchen, four bedrooms, a wetroom and a family bathroom utility. Attached to the end of the house is a sunroom/ greenhouse.

Auctioneer John Harrington of Smith Harrington will offer the place for sale in four lots made up of 87ac at one side of the road, with 126ac at the other.

The residence on 6.5ac will be offered as a separate piece. The entire makes up the final lot.

The auction will be held in the Newgrange Hotel, Navan at 3pm on Thursday, October 29.