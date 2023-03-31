Inside the €1.1m, 47ac equestrian farm in Meath where no expense has been spared

A compact residential farm with comprehensive equestrian facilities near Duleek in Co Meath will bring out a range of customers when it comes to auction at the end of April.

The 47ac property at Lougher includes a substantial house and a stable yard.

It is guided by John Harrington of Smith Harrington, Navan at €1.1m.

Located 6km from Newgrange and within easy reach of Navan and Duleek, the holding is centred around a five-bedroom, two-storey house built in 1984 and completely refurbished in 2008.

A tarmac driveway leads through the well-maintained gardens.

A porch and a large entrance hall lead to a living room with a conservatory at one side and a sitting room at the other. Both rooms have a bay window and a marble fireplace while the sitting room has a solid fuel stove.

Expand Close The living room leads into the conservatory / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room leads into the conservatory

The kitchen is centred around an oil-fired Stanley cooker that also provides heat for the house.

Expand Close The modern kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The modern kitchen

Just off the kitchen is the utility area with a door leading to a patio area at the back. A breakfast room, currently used as a bedroom, is accessed from the kitchen.

An oaken staircase leads to the first floor, where there are four double bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite. There is also access to a floored attic.

Expand Close The landing leads to four double bedrooms. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The landing leads to four double bedrooms.

To the rear is an unusual feature, a pagoda-like structure known as ‘The Trophy House’, as well as two garages and a workshop.

The lands are made up of good-quality ground laid out in easily managed divisions sown with an equestrian grass mix.

The equestrian facilities include 44 stables and two portable pony stables along with an equine spa unit, a six-unit horse walker, a floodlit sand arena and a grass arena. There is also a tack rook and canteen along with jockeys’ quarters and an office with toilet and showers.

Expand Close There are 44 stables and two portable pony stables in the yard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There are 44 stables and two portable pony stables in the yard

Out on the land there are three starting stalls, a 6.5-furlong gallop railed on both sides and a similarly railed two-furlong gallop with three hurdles.

Expand Close The stud farm has two gallops, one of 6.5 furlongs and one of 2 furlongs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The stud farm has two gallops, one of 6.5 furlongs and one of 2 furlongs

According to Mr Harrington, substantial money was invested in these gallops.

Back in the yard there is a loading bay, a meal silo and a two-column barn with a feed store, along with a two-column hayshed and a three-column machinery shed.

Expand Close Nothing has been spared in the facilities / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nothing has been spared in the facilities

Mr Harrington describes the property as an ideal training unit, on which no expense was spared.

“I know the owner and he’s a man who does things right — the house and yard have the best of everything,” he said.

Expand Close The substantial sand arena / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The substantial sand arena

The property is offered as an entire or in three lots: the house and yard on 5ac, a 12.9a parcel of ground and 29ac that includes the all-weather gallop.

The sale takes place at the auction rooms of Smith Harrington, Navan at 3pm on Thursday, April 24.