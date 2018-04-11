Farm Ireland
In Pictures: International buyer snaps up 513ac Castletown Cox estate for around €20m

Castletown Cox estate comes with 340 acres of grassland and tillage. Photo: Knight Frank
Castletown Cox estate comes with 340 acres of grassland and tillage. Photo: Knight Frank
The exterior of the mansion at Castetown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank
One of the en suite bedrooms in Castletown Cox estate, in Kilkenny. Photo: Knight Frank
The house is full of period features. Photo: Knight Frank
Inside the mansion of Castletown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank
The drawing room. Photo: Knight Frank

A large Irish country estate and mansion, Castletown Cox in Co Kilkenny, has been sold to an international buyer for more than €20 million.

Selling agent, Knight Frank's James Meagher, confirmed the sale to Independent.ie but declined to comment on the buyer or the details of the sale.

This is the biggest sale of a residential estate sale in the State since Castlemartin, the former Kildare home of Anthony O’Reilly. It was sold to US mogul John Malone for €28 million in 2014.

In 2005, Sean Dunne bought Ireland's most expensive house, Walford on Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4, for €58m.

The house is full of period features. Photo: Knight Frank
The house is full of period features. Photo: Knight Frank

In its entirety the Castletown Estate has approximately 513 acres with a net agricultural usage of approx. 340 acres of quality land in a mixture of grassland and tillage.

Castletown Cox was designed by architect Davis Ducart, who was also the brains behind the Limerick Custom House and Kilshannig in Co. Cork.

Inside the mansion of Castletown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank
Inside the mansion of Castletown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank

The mansion is one of Ireland’s finest Palladian houses and is a variant of Buckingham House in the UK, and has a new lift installed to service all levels.

The ten bedrooms are all en suite.

The drawing room. Photo: Knight Frank
The drawing room. Photo: Knight Frank

Staff accommodation lies in the wings, along with a gym, a billiards room, ballroom, and a model of the estate is housed in a model room.

The 513-acre estate includes formal gardens which were designed by the Dowager Marchioness of Salisbury, a woman once described by the New York Times as ‘Britain’s high priestess of historic garden design’.

Castletown Cox estate in Co Kilkenny.
Castletown Cox estate in Co Kilkenny.

The gardens contain lines of holm oaks, clipped hornbeams and mulberry trees on the manicured lawns.

Some 340 acres the estate is a mixture of grassland and tillage.

The exterior of the mansion at Castetown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank
The exterior of the mansion at Castetown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank

Online Editors

