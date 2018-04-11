A large Irish country estate and mansion, Castletown Cox in Co Kilkenny, has been sold to an international buyer for more than €20 million.

A large Irish country estate and mansion, Castletown Cox in Co Kilkenny, has been sold to an international buyer for more than €20 million.

In Pictures: International buyer snaps up 513ac Castletown Cox estate for around €20m

Selling agent, Knight Frank's James Meagher, confirmed the sale to Independent.ie but declined to comment on the buyer or the details of the sale.

This is the biggest sale of a residential estate sale in the State since Castlemartin, the former Kildare home of Anthony O’Reilly. It was sold to US mogul John Malone for €28 million in 2014. In 2005, Sean Dunne bought Ireland's most expensive house, Walford on Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4, for €58m.

The house is full of period features. Photo: Knight Frank

In its entirety the Castletown Estate has approximately 513 acres with a net agricultural usage of approx. 340 acres of quality land in a mixture of grassland and tillage. Castletown Cox was designed by architect Davis Ducart, who was also the brains behind the Limerick Custom House and Kilshannig in Co. Cork.

Inside the mansion of Castletown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank