'Ideal stud or dairy farm' - Big Liffeyside farm hits the market for €10,000/ac

A 220ac farm at Ardrass about 1km from Straffan Village in north Kildare is coming to auction with a guide price between €10,000 and €12,000/ac, writes Jim O’Brien.

A 220ac farm at Ardrass about 1km from Straffan Village in north Kildare is coming to auction with a guide price between €10,000 and €12,000/ac, writes Jim O’Brien.

The farm is all in permanent pasture and described by selling agent Paddy Jordan as top quality land with some elevated portions and great shelter, “It has superb views and extensive frontage onto two roads. It also has frontage on the River Liffey,” he said.

Essentially a grass farm, it has never been ploughed but would be suitable for beef, dairying or equestrian. There are no buildings on the property. Farming property in the area has been making strong prices in recent times with a 205ac farm not far away at Clonaghlis making €14,500/ac last year.

The 220ac holding is to be offered for sale in a number of lots the first of which is a 67ac parcel with extensive road frontage and bounded by the River Liffey. Laid out in three divisions it is in permanent pasture and has wonderful views towards the Dublin Mountains. According to Paddy Jordan its location beside Straffan Village makes it a good long term investment and is guided at €12,000/ac. The second lot is an 87ac parcel with extensive frontage onto the Celbridge Road.