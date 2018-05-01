A 62ac block of land with a derelict residence at Kilglynn, Kilcock in Co Meath sold at auction last week for €890,000.

'I think the good weather brought out the money' - Big price for 62ac farm in Meath

Located 2km from Kilcock, 8km from Summerhill and 8km from Maynooth, the farm is described by Phillip Byrne of Coonan auctioneers as a superb parcel of land.

The holding is laid out in manageable divisions fenced with whitethorn hedgerow. The free-draining ground is in old pasture with decent road frontage and was well-maintained over the last few years. It is said to be suitable for any farming purpose. The house, which is uninhabited, is fully intact with the roof still in place. Adjacent to the house is the yard, made up of dated but useful buildings.

At auction the sale of the property opened at €650,000 with four bidders taking to the field. It climbed to €790,000 at which point it went on the market. Three bidders remained in participation all the way to €890,000 when the hammer fell and a local auctioneer acting for two local landowners bought the property. According to Philip Byrne, this was as good an auction as he has seen.

Image: Coonans