'I think the good weather brought out the money' - Big price for 62ac farm in Meath

The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth
Jim O'Brien

A 62ac block of land with a derelict residence at Kilglynn, Kilcock in Co Meath sold at auction last week for €890,000.

Located 2km from Kilcock, 8km from Summerhill and 8km from Maynooth, the farm is described by Phillip Byrne of Coonan auctioneers as a superb parcel of land.

The holding is laid out in manageable divisions fenced with whitethorn hedgerow. The free-draining ground is in old pasture with decent road frontage and was well-maintained over the last few years. It is said to be suitable for any farming purpose.

The house, which is uninhabited, is fully intact with the roof still in place. Adjacent to the house is the yard, made up of dated but useful buildings.

At auction the sale of the property opened at €650,000 with four bidders taking to the field. It climbed to €790,000 at which point it went on the market. Three bidders remained in participation all the way to €890,000 when the hammer fell and a local auctioneer acting for two local landowners bought the property.

According to Philip Byrne, this was as good an auction as he has seen.

Image: Coonans

"I think the good weather brought out the buyers and the money," he said.

Westmeath farm

A 37ac non-residential farm at Portloman, Slanemore, Mullingar sold under the hammer last week for €307,000. The property is situated 8km west of Mullingar and is 1.5km from Lough Owel.

The lands are all in grass and laid out in neat divisions that are well fenced. With good road frontage and access to mains water, the holding is described as a fine piece of ground made up of good quality land. There is also a cattle crush and cattle-handling facilities.

At a packed auction room, two bidders showed cause when the bidding opened at €200,000. In increments of €10,000 the price rose to €260,000 at which point the auctioneer Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros consulted with the vendors.

He returned to the room and continued the sale. In tranches of €5,000 bidding resumed until the amount on offer reached €305,000 and following another consultation the property was put on the market. Two bids of €1,000 saw the hammer fall at €307,000 when the place was bought by a local landowner.

