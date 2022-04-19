Hurling, hoping and selling land – ardent Kilkenny fan Joe Coogan handling the sale of a 58ac Castlecomer parcel guided at €10,000/ac

The lands at Lacken are in the shadow of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

There is an extensive slatted shed in need of attention.

The farm buildings at Lacken include a three-column haybarn with lean-tos to the rear and the side.

The 72ac farm at Lacken, Munsboro is divided by the public road giving plenty of frontage.

The farm is in a number of easily managed divisions.

The land at Clashduff is good grazing ground.

An old storage shed or garage is among the buildings

Older stone buildings are part of the property

The farm can be bought in a range of lots or as an entire.

Infrastructure: The 58ac farm at Clashduff, Castlecomer includes a useful yard with accommodation for 60 store cattle

When Castlecomer auctioneer Joe Coogan is not selling property, he is dreaming of Kilkenny hurlers and how they might win the next 36 All-Irelands.

His faith is in Saint Brian and the Blessed TJ.

In the meantime, he has to earn a crust and is handling the sale of a 58ac farm with a useful yard and a derelict house at Clashduff, Castlecomer. The auction price is guided at €10,000/ac.

Situated on the main Kilkenny road, over 3km from Castlecomer and 21km from the Marble City, the land is in permanent pasture and is “good grazing ground”.

A decent yard has livestock accommodation for about 60 store cattle in an A-roofed shed with a central feeding passage.

It also contains a derelict two-storey house, some stone sheds and a round-roofed, enclosed garage.

The holding has plenty of road frontage on to two roads.

Mr Coogan hopes to have something for everyone in the audience as he proposes to sell the property in lots: a 6.8ac field with dual road frontage; a 9.5ac field; a 32ac parcel including the slatted unit, the old house and some stone farm buildings; and a 9.6ac parcel with an old stone building.

The entire 58ac farm will also be offered, as will various combinations of the lots.

The place will be sold at auction at Ballycomey House on Friday, April 29 at 3pm.

72ac Waterford holding under offer

In his dreaming of All-Ireland glory Joe Coogan is probably having nightmares about Waterford and their goal-scoring prowess.

Across the border in Déise country another Kilkenny man, Ed Donohoe, is joint agent with Shee and Hawe in the sale of a 72ac non-residential holding at Lacken, Munsboro, in the shadow of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

The private treaty sale is guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac. There is an offer on the property.

Bisected by the Carrick-on-Suir/Dungarvan road, the farm is 10km from Carrick-on-Suir and 25km from Dungarvan.

The road divides 14ac from the rest, giving loads of road frontage, while an internal farm roadway services much of the property.

The lands are in grass and situated in a renowned mixed farming area. The holding was rented for a few years.

Set on an extensive concrete apron, the outbuildings, include an A-roofed slatted house in need of attention and a three-column round roof haybarn — walled and laid out for cubicles with lean-tos to the side and rear.

A derelict dwelling is part of the complex.

While in various states of repair Mr Donohoe believes the yard has the basis for a substantial cattle accommodation unit.