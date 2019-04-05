'Huge' local interest sees Model farm sell for €2.8m

A 212ac residential property with extensive farm buildings at Kilcotty, Enniscorthy in Co Wexford sold in five lots at public auction recently, making a total of €2.78m.

It exceeded its guide by a substantial €880,000, realising an overall per acre price of €13,100/ac.

Located on the R744 about 6.5km east of Enniscorthy, the place has substantial road frontage. In a mix of grass and tillage it includes a solid two-storey farmhouse reached by a tree-lined avenue in a private setting surrounded by trees.

The house extends to 1,765sqft and while structurally sound is in need of renovation and modernisation.

The yard to the rear of the dwelling has its own entrance from the road and comprises a wide range of sheds in a mix of dated and relatively modern units, generally in good condition.

At auction Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella offered the place for sale in five lots.

The main lot, located around the house, extends to 134ac divided between tillage and grass, with 1.2km of road frontage on to the R744.

Including the house and yards this opened at €1m and attracted four bidders. It went on the market at €1.45m and sold for €1.71m to a local tillage farmer.