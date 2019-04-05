Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 5 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Huge' local interest sees Model farm sell for €2.8m

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 212ac residential property with extensive farm buildings at Kilcotty, Enniscorthy in Co Wexford sold in five lots at public auction recently, making a total of €2.78m.

It exceeded its guide by a substantial €880,000, realising an overall per acre price of €13,100/ac.

The 212ac residential property at Kilcotty, near Enniscorthy, sold in five lots, making a total of €2.78m
The 212ac residential property at Kilcotty, near Enniscorthy, sold in five lots, making a total of €2.78m

Located on the R744 about 6.5km east of Enniscorthy, the place has substantial road frontage. In a mix of grass and tillage it includes a solid two-storey farmhouse reached by a tree-lined avenue in a private setting surrounded by trees.

The house extends to 1,765sqft and while structurally sound is in need of renovation and modernisation.

The yard to the rear of the dwelling has its own entrance from the road and comprises a wide range of sheds in a mix of dated and relatively modern units, generally in good condition.

At auction Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella offered the place for sale in five lots.

The main lot, located around the house, extends to 134ac divided between tillage and grass, with 1.2km of road frontage on to the R744.

Including the house and yards this opened at €1m and attracted four bidders. It went on the market at €1.45m and sold for €1.71m to a local tillage farmer.

Also Read

The second lot located in the townlands of Ballybeg and Baurela is about 400m from the main farm. Comprising 44ac of tillage, the parcel is laid out in five divisions; it has no road frontage but is accessed by a short laneway.

This opened at €300,000 and four bidders again took to the chase. It went on the market at €360,000 and at €555,000 the gavel came down in favour of a local solicitor acting in trust.

Lot three is made up of 16.5ac of tillage ground and is located in the townland of Kilpierce about 1km from the farmstead. All in one field with dual road frontage extending to 400m, this parcel opened at €150,000 and a number of local tillage farmers fought it out until it went on the market at €200,000 and the hammer dropped at €280,000.

The fourth lot, an 8.42ac parcel of tillage with dual road frontage at Cooladine, sold to an adjoining tillage farmer after one bid of €80,000.

The same farmer bought the final lot, also adjoining him at Cooladine. Consisting of 9.26ac of tillage in one field with extensive road frontage, it opened at €120,000 and sold for €155,000.

Frank McGuinness described it as a great sale that drew huge local interest prior to auction and involved all local buyers on the day.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

See inside: Golden wonder... a 158ac residential farm on the market for...
A view of part of the 67ac holding for sale near Claremorris.

Mayo residential farm guided at €500,000

Video: Farmer forks out over €2.4m for 246ac of tillage and grazing ground
Located at Ballyveelish North, Ballyveelish South and Giantsgrave, the farm is less than 2km from the town of Clonmel

Prime south Tipp land guided at €14,000/ac
A public road divides the farm into a number of natural blocks.

Strong auction bidding sees 220ac Waterford farm fetch €2.6m

Video: 246 acre farm to go under the hammer
A view of the main lot, located at Kilcotty, 6.5km from Enniscorthy

Powerful ground - 212ac tillage and grazing farm with a guide price of...


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Significant changes in how we produce food required - Varadkar
Paying in advance farmers can save €500 on 50 acres of silage

Cutting costs - Paying upfront and walking the ground before letting silage...
Martin Kehoe & Dan Donnelly both from Wexford winning gold in the conventional and reversible competitions respectively and Brian Mahon from Offaly securing a silver medal position on the final day and fourth place position overall in the reversible class.

Ploughing champion family still coming to terms with loss of son in tragic farming...
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Brexit: Northern farmers call for MPs to unite to avoid EU crash-out
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: 'We are ringing the changes on our fertiliser strategy'
File photo

Pesticide detections in water on the rise in some counties
Claire Duffy leading a twin ewe to grass on the Duffy farm in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal

Lambing season goes into overdrive in north Donegal