Historic 182ac Parkstown House and Farm in Meath sells for €3.15m

Parkstown House and Farm estate has an 18th-century period house and a wide range of farm buildings

Parkstown House and Farm on 182ac at Ballivor in Co Meath sold under the hammer last week making €3.15m or €17,300/ac.

The tillage estate with an 18th-century period house and wide range of farm buildings has been owned and farmed by the Joyce family since 1964. In its heyday it covered over 1,000ac and attracted the largest amount in farm payments for any single holding in the country. The Joyces are retiring from farming while the new owner is believed to be based in Ireland with farming interests.

The three-storey, six-bedroom house was built by the Earl of Darnley in 1777 and is in good condition. A traditional courtyard of cut-stone buildings to the rear is joined to the residence while the extensive farmyard can accommodate 550 cattle and has the capacity to store 3,000 tonnes of grain.

The majority of the land is in tillage and this year’s crops included winter wheat, winter barley, oats, oil seed rape, potatoes, and maize.

The auction – handled jointly by Savills and Loman Dempsey Property Consultants – attracted a crowd of about 30 people with bidders representing Irish and international interests. Loman Dempsey conducted affairs and dropped the hammer in favour of an Ireland-based bidder at €3.15m, €150,000 stronger than the guide price.

“Large scale equipped commercial farms continue to attract demand from international and local cash buyers,” said James Butler, Head of Country Agency at Savills.