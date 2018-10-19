Farm Ireland
High yielding land with a foot in two counties guided at €15,000/ac

The 179ac farm is located close to Ashbourne.
A 179ac non-residential farm located in Co Dublin but forming part of the border with the Royal County is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €15,000/ac

Located at Greenogue, this property is 4.6km from Ashbourne, 10km from Swords and 15km from Dublin Airport with easy access to the M1, M2 and M50.

A well-renowned tillage farm the holding is suitable for any purpose and could be converted for dairy use with the addition of basic milking infrastructure.

The yard is made up of a set of useful buildings that includes a five-column hay barn with a lean-to, and a stable yard with four stables all set on an extensive hard-core area.

Laid out in about seven divisions the place is well fenced with excellent road frontage and good boundary fencing. A top-class internal roadway system runs through the property servicing all divisions, this feature should make the holding particularly attractive for dairy buyers.

According to Andrew Nolan the land has the quality to deliver a broad range of crops and over the years has produced excellent yields.

The majority of the land extending to 160ac is in tillage of which 93ac is in winter barley, 76ac in winter wheat while the remainder is made up of grassland and internal roadway.

The ground is currently in stubble having harvested a mixture of winter and spring barley earlier this year.

The land falls back towards the road (R125) from the rear and drains into the Broad Meadow River, which runs through the front of the property.

According to Mr Nolan, the location of the farm, in a region renowned for its excellence and high yield annual returns, will make it an attractive prospect for a range of buyers across the farming sectors from near and far.

Greenogue is for sale by public auction on Tuesday, October 23 at 3pm at the Pillo Hotel, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

