High hopes in Kildare for €12,000/ac: Strengthening economy sees land near towns reclaim 'hope value'
As the economy strengthens, properties on the edges of towns and villages are beginning to reclaim their ‘hope value’.
Sellers and buyers are assessing the prospects of farmland finding itself in the zone where tens of thousands can turn into hundreds of thousands at the stroke of a planner’s pen.
Jordan Auctioneers will be hoping that land laid out in two holdings on the outskirts of Naas and Newbridge will attract buyers with an eye to the hope value as well as the agricultural value. In two parcels the land extends to almost 107ac. It is guided for auction at €12,000/ac.
Both holdings are situated on the southern side of the R445 between Naas and Newbridge. With easy access to the motorway network, the lands are close to a number of industrial parks and business campuses.
The first portion, a 48.75ac parcel at Mooretown directly opposite Naas Enterprise Park, is made up of top quality lands, all currently in arable use and laid out in four divisions.
There is extensive road frontage and the property has potential for a number of uses, subject to necessary planning permission.
The second portion is a residential parcel comprising 58ac of lands at Ladytown.
Currently in grass and laid out in seven divisions the parcel has frontage onto the R445 and also to a local road. The residence, a three-bedroom bungalow in need of renovation, is included in this section.