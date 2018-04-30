Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 30 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hedge funds 'active' as parcel of as-yet unzoned land in Co Kildare makes staggering €24k/ac

The holding near Mooretown in Co Kildare.
The holding near Mooretown in Co Kildare.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Hope, value and hedge funds were in evidence recently when two solicitors bought two parcels of land adjoining the industrial parklands of Naas in Co Kildare.

A 58ac portion made over €15,000/ac while a 48.75ac portion made a staggering €1.175m or €24,000/ac. Neither parcel is currently zoned for development but auctioneer Paddy Jordan believes the purchasers appear to think that will change in the future.

Both holdings are situated between Naas and Newbridge with easy access to the M7, M50, M8 and the M9. The lands are also close to Naas Enterprise Park, the M7 Business Park and Newhall Retail Park.

The 48.75ac parcel at Mooretown is directly opposite Naas Enterprise Park and made up of top quality lands. The parcel is currently in arable use and laid out in four divisions with extensive frontage on to the R445.

This opened at €600,000 and bidding came so fast and furious that when it went on the market at €900,000 the bidding continued uninterrupted and the hammer fell at €1.175m when a solicitor from Cork won the day for his client.

The second holding is a residential parcel comprising 58ac of lands at Ladytown. Currently in grass and laid out in seven divisions, the parcel has frontage on to the R445 and also to a local road. The residence, a three-bedroom bungalow in need of renovation, is included in this section.

The parcel opened at €800,000 and attracted three bidders until it went on the market at €900,000 and sold at that to a local solicitor.

Paddy Jordan was delighted with the auction and while the land was for sale without zoning he agrees that there was certainly interest from non-farmers. "I would say that hedge funds and pension funds were certainly represented in the room and were actively bidding," he said.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Mountain South Athenry

Galway GAA to offload 103ac block of land bought at 'Tiger' prices
The yard, separate from the house has a range of farm buildings

Big price expected for 70ac Kilkenny holding with a range of farm buildings

Laois residential holding guided at €10,000 per acre
The 46ac farm is located 6.5km from Tipperary town

Tipp land in high demand area ideal for 'plough or cow'
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Georgian residence on 62ac sees for €110k under the guide
The 120ac holding and farm buildings are located at Ballinacor, 20km west of Mullingar

Midlands fattening ground with 'immense potential' guided at just €5,800 per...
Mount Richard on 150ac is located 1km from Carrick-on-Suir

Golden opportunity - Local and overseas interest for 'big house' and land on the...


Top Stories

Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Pat Clarke, Sheep Specialist, Teagasc demonstrates how to pare a ewe's hoof at a Teagasc Sheep Demonstration in Kilkenny Mart. Picture: Michael Brophy.

Lameness doesn't just affect a ewe's leg, it hits your pocket too

It's catch-up time but heat is on to get dairy cows out
Dairy and beef have the highest level of understanding of any farm types, while sheep and tillage return lower understanding levels.

One in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm
Keath Lucas getting the seed bed ready for barley in Killenane Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

Robin Talbot: Plaudits for China deal are fine, but let's see price rise before...
An artist's impression of what the floating farm will look like.

Holy cow! World's first 'floating farm' revealed
Pipeline campaigner Emma Kennedy

Irish Water pipe objector fears being singled out by the utility