Hectic Midlands market as farm sales surge in Longford, Westmeath and Meath

The larger portion of the Kilbeggan farm has a sizeable, if dated, yard.

This roadside farm fronting on to the old Dublin Road at Kilbeggan is coming to auction in lots and guided at €250,000.

Located just off the N55 the 70ac farm at Ballinree, Edgeworthstown is laid out in five fields with decent road frontage

The 76ac farm at Greenpark, Ballinea is located about 5 km west of Mullingar Town

Westmeath has the liveliest land market in the country at the moment, with a wide range of properties changing hands.

According to Dillon Murtagh, “If you’re looking to buy land, then Longford, Westmeath and Meath have been the places to come to this year.”

Mr Murtagh has a catalogue of farms in various shapes and sizes coming to auction in the next few weeks.

Among them is the sale of a 76ac farm at Greenpark, Ballinea, Mullingar, located about 5km west of Mullingar Town.

Laid out in six neat fields, the holding has no buildings but has plenty of road frontage. The lands are described by the auctioneer as good quality ground in need of some reclamation and improvement.

With a guide price of €500,000, the property will be brought to online auction on the LSL platform at 3pm on Thursday, November 11.

Located just off the N55 the 70ac farm at Ballinree, Edgeworthstown is laid out in five fields with decent road frontage

Edgeworthstown

A 70ac non-residential holding at Ballinree, Edgeworthstown in Co Longford is coming to auction a week later with a guide price of €450,000.

Located just off the N55, the place is laid out in five fields with decent road frontage and is serviced by good cattle handling facilities. According to Mr Murtagh, the ground could do with some attention but is fundamentally sound.

The auction takes place online on the LSL platform on Friday, November 19 at 3pm.

Kilbeggan

Moving back to Westmeath, a 37ac roadside farm fronting on to the old Dublin Road at Kilbeggan is coming to auction and guided at €250,000.

Located on the Tyrellspass side of Kilbeggan, the lands are of decent quality laid out in neat, tidy divisions running down to the River Brosna. The ground is in need of some reclamation and improvement.

The property is in two lots, both with road frontage, one is parcel of 8.5ac and the other extends to 28.5ac.

The latter includes a farmyard with cattle handling facilities, a three-column haybarn enclosed on three sides, an A-roofed lofted shed and a cubicle house set on a large concrete apron suitable for silage storage.

In its lots or as an entire the holding will be sold on the LSL online auction platform at 3pm on Thursday, November 18.

Prospective bidders in all three auctions are asked to register and lodge a deposit with Murtagh Bros auctioneers one week before the auction.