‘Hearty’ ground in north Dublin - 203ac block of land guided at €10,000/ac

Moorepark Farm at Garristown in north Dublin is a 203ac block of land typical of the large farms on the market at the moment. The sale is being guided pre auction at €10,000/ac.

Located 4km from Garristown, 12kms from Ashbourne and 15km from Swords the holding (pictured above) is all in one block with road frontage on to three

roads giving plenty of access. With the necessary permission the lands should have good site potential. The farm is laid out in a combination of large and small fields and while most of the ground is under grass there is a portion in winter wheat.

The ground is in great heart, according to auctioneer Thomas Potterton, having been well rotated between tillage and grass over the years. Mr Potterton describes the land as fit for any use, for tillage beef or dairying. Fencing is provided by traditional hedgerow and a meandering stream running through the property provides an endless supply of water.