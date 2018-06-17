Farm Ireland
‘Hearty’ ground in north Dublin - 203ac block of land guided at €10,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

Moorepark Farm at Garristown in north Dublin is a 203ac block of land typical of the large farms on the market at the moment. The sale is being guided pre auction at €10,000/ac.

Located 4km from Garristown, 12kms from Ashbourne and 15km from Swords the holding (pictured above) is all in one block with road frontage on to three

roads giving plenty of access. With the necessary permission the lands should have good site potential.

The farm is laid out in a combination of large and small fields and while most of the ground is under grass there is a portion in winter wheat.

The ground is in great heart, according to auctioneer Thomas Potterton, having been well rotated between tillage and grass over the years. Mr Potterton describes the land as fit for any use, for tillage beef or dairying.

Fencing is provided by traditional hedgerow and a meandering stream running through the property provides an endless supply of water.

Drinking troughs servicing the land are supplied from a mains supply and in terms of other services there is a limited yard comprised of a four-column hayshed with a lean-to at either side.

Given the range of access points available to the holding it will be offered for sale in a number of lots. The first to be offered will be a parcel of 107ac with dual road frontage.

This parcel comes with the farm buildings and is mainly in permanent pasture aside from two fields under tillage.

The second piece extends to 85ac has plenty of road frontage and is in old pasture.

According to Mr Potterton this would make for an ideal residential holding subject to the required planning permission.

The third piece is described by Mr Potterton as a long rectangular field with broad views over the countryside.

He believes this too could lend itself to the construction of a residence given proper planning.

The entire will also be offered for sale. The auction takes place at The Property ­Exchange, Trim, Co Meath at 3pm on Wednesday, June 27.

KELLS AUCTION

At the same auction Mr Potterton is handling the executor sale of a 67ac non-residential farm at Martinstown, Crossakiel near Kells in Co Meath.

Located 1km from Crossakiel, 8km from Kells, 8km from the M3 and 11km from Delvin, the land is in one division with dual road frontage and river frontage. Mainly in tillage at the moment the parcel is also suitable to drystock farming.

It is guided prior to auction at €8,000/ac and Mr Potterton is anticipating lively interest.


Online Editors

