Handy holding near Meath coast could fetch €30,000/ac

Properties of 17ac to 56ac for sale across the Royal county are set to command keen prices.

Location: The 30ac farm at Julianstown, Co Meath is expected to make strong money. Expand
A 56ac non-residential farm at Bellewstown near Trim is in tillage, most recently producing a maize crop. Expand
The farm at Bellewstown has 450m of frontage on to the River Boyne. Expand
The cottage on 1.3ac at Knock, Killua, Clonmellon is on a good, elevated site. Expand
This piece extends to 27.5ac at Moygrehan, Athboy and is laid out in two fields that are at either side of the Meath/Westmeath county boundary. Expand
This 17ac parcel of ground at Piercetown, Kells has 370m of road frontage. Expand

Location: The 30ac farm at Julianstown, Co Meath is expected to make strong money.

Jim O'Brien

The vendors of a number of Meath properties on the market will be hoping to take advantage of a late surge in auction sales before the year has turned completely.

A 30ac parcel of roadside land on the outskirts of the seaside town of Julianstown should attract lively interest among farmers and investors.

