Handy holding near Meath coast could fetch €30,000/ac

The vendors of a number of Meath properties on the market will be hoping to take advantage of a late surge in auction sales before the year has turned completely.

A 30ac parcel of roadside land on the outskirts of the seaside town of Julianstown should attract lively interest among farmers and investors.

Currently in stubble the property is equally suited to grazing and given its location, “it could have development potential”, according to auctioneer Thomas Potterton.

“Indeed, someone might just want permission for a single house on the site.”

While not firmly guided before auction, land in the vicinity has made over €30,000/ac at auction in recent months.

Just outside the village the lands have extensive frontage on to the Julianstown to Duleek road (R150) with minor frontage on to the Julianstown to Drogheda road (R132). The property is 7km from Drogheda, 10km from Balbriggan and 30km from Dublin,

The ground has been mainly in tillage over the years growing root crops and cereals. Laid out in two fields, it is in a high state of fertility, Mr Potterton says.

The property will be sold at auction at the Property Exchange, Trim at 3pm on Friday, November 18.

56ac Bellewstown parcel for €11,600/ac

Staying in Co Meath, Raymond Potterton auctioneers are handling the sale of a 56ac non-residential farm at Bellewstown near Trim (not to be confused with the Bellewstown of racecourse fame near Drogheda).

A 56ac non-residential farm at Bellewstown near Trim is in tillage, most recently producing a maize crop.

The holding is 4km from Trim, 15km from the M4 and 12km from Summerhill. It comes with 450m of frontage on to the River Boyne and is in tillage, most recently producing a maize crop.

There is frontage on to a secondary road, making it ideal for a residence.

The place is described by Stephen Barry of Pottertons as “a super farm of fertile riverside ground, the best of Meath land”.

The farm at Bellewstown has 450m of frontage on to the River Boyne.

It comes to auction with a guide of €650,000 or over €11,600/ac.

The sale takes place at the Potterton auction rooms and online at 3pm on Tuesday, November 22.

29ac holding straddling Meath-Westmeath border

A day later the same auctioneer is selling a 29ac residential holding that straddles the Meath-Westmeath border, in separate lots with an overall guide of €320,000.

The residential portion includes a traditional rural cottage on 1.3ac and is at Knock, Killua, Clonmellon on a good, elevated site.

The cottage on 1.3ac at Knock, Killua, Clonmellon is on a good, elevated site.

The second part is at the opposite side of the road, less than 200m away, but has an address at Moygrehan Lower, Athboy and extends to 27.5ac laid out in two fields that are at either side of the county boundary formed by a stream.

This piece extends to 27.5ac at Moygrehan, Athboy and is laid out in two fields that are at either side of the Meath/Westmeath county boundary.

The fields are well fenced and in good heart apart form a small portion of scrub land.

With road frontage on to two roads and a natural water supply it would be ideal as an addition to an existing enterprise or as a hobby farm.

The property will be sold at hybrid auction at the Navan auction rooms of Raymond Potterton on November 23.

A 17ac ‘fillet of a good farm’ at Kells

A 17ac parcel of ground at Piercetown near Kells, Co Meath will be sold the following day. The place is laid out in four fields of grass with water supplied from a local stream.

Stephen Barry describes it as “a fillet of a good farm” with superb accessibility and suitable for any farming purposes.

It has road frontage of 370m on to the Kells-Athboy road and is 2.5km from Kells, 6km from Athboy and 14km from Navan.

This 17ac parcel of ground at Piercetown, Kells has 370m of road frontage.

The hybrid auction takes place in the Raymond Potterton auction rooms at 3pm on Thursday, November 24.

Intending customers are advised to register with the auctioneers well in advance.

