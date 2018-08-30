Farm Ireland
'Good summer grass farm' guided at €6,000/ac

The lands have extensive road frontage.
The lands have extensive road frontage.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A residential roadside farm on 88ac at Rathkyle and Toor More, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, is on the market at a guide price of €6,000/ac to €6,500/ac.

It is an executor sale on behalf of the representatives of the late Patrick Bowe and will be sold by public auction in two lots.

Located 5km from Ballyragget and 2km from Conahy, the land has been rented for some years and needs fencing and reseeding.

Lot 1 is an old two-storey farmhouse on 78.75ac in the townland of Toor More. The residence is in poor condition and has not been lived in for over 10 years.

The lands have extensive road frontage. It is in permanent pasture and is in one compact lot. Old farm buildings include an enclosed yard, a three-span hay barn, a slatted shed, silage pits and a number of old out-offices.

The second lot comprises two fields totalling 9.14ac. This land, which is also in permanent pasture, is situated close to the main holding and has a right-of-way access from the public road. The entire property will then be put up for auction.

Auctioneer Godfrey Greene says: "It is a good summer grass farm. There is good road frontage and water is available from a nearby river."

The public auction will take place on Friday, September 7 at 2.30pm in the Club House Hotel, Co Kilkenny.

Godfrey recently sold a 23ac residential holding at Killeen, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny, for a price of €238,000 which exceeded expectation. This was also an executor sale. The land had been rented for the past 40 years.

Indo Farming

