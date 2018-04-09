Good prices achieved for tillage and grazing land at Kilkenny land letting auction

Land letting is continuing apace, even for con-acre, with Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan conducting a busy letting auction last week where good prices were achieved for tillage and grazing land.

A small parcel of land situated at Springhill, Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny suitable for crops or livestock attracted good interest. Bidding opened at €250/ac and continued briskly until the parcel was eventually leased at €405/ac.

The land is available until December 1, 2018. A second parcel located at Dunmore in Co Kilkenny extends to 22.5ac and is currently in tillage. Bidding for the property opened at €200/ac and it was eventually leased for €310/ac per year for a five-year lease.

Mr Coogan, the strong demand for grazing and tillage is as a result of the long winter and the scarcity of feed.