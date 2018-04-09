Good prices achieved for tillage and grazing land at Kilkenny land letting auction
Land letting is continuing apace, even for con-acre, with Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan conducting a busy letting auction last week where good prices were achieved for tillage and grazing land.
A small parcel of land situated at Springhill, Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny suitable for crops or livestock attracted good interest. Bidding opened at €250/ac and continued briskly until the parcel was eventually leased at €405/ac.
The land is available until December 1, 2018.
A second parcel located at Dunmore in Co Kilkenny extends to 22.5ac and is currently in tillage. Bidding for the property opened at €200/ac and it was eventually leased for €310/ac per year for a five-year lease.
Mr Coogan, the strong demand for grazing and tillage is as a result of the long winter and the scarcity of feed.
Macra finds a match for 100 farmers
MACRA na Feirme’s farm ‘match-making’ initiative continues to grow with over 100 new collaborative farming arrangements supported over the past year.
The youth farming organisation confirmed that over 400 arrangements covering 35,000 acres have been successful since the Macra and FBD Trust Land Mobility Service started in 2014.