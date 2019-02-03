Farm Ireland
Good pedigree - the 19th century home of a two-time Grand National winner is on the market

The home of a two-time Grand National winner, Boltown Hall on 104ac comes to the market in  walk-in condition, writes Jim O'Brien

Boltown Hall
Boltown Hall
Aerial view
Equestrian facilities
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Boltown Hall at Kilskyre near Kells in Co Meath is a 19th-century home fully renovated by its current owners.

On up to 104ac of good land with superb equestrian facilities, the property is also available on the private treaty market with a smaller parcel of 21ac. The larger acreage is guided at €2.5m and the 21ac at €1.45m.

Extending to 4,628 sq ft, the house was built in 1860 by Joseph Hone Dyas who left it to his son, Harry Dyas, something of a prodigal in terms of his love of a good time.

The prodigal was also something of a prodigy when it came to horses and during his time Boltown Hall produced a famous Grand National winner, Manifesto, who took the Aintree title in 1897 and 1899.

Located about 16km from Navan and 65km from Dublin, the house and yards sit at the centre of the estate.

The six-bedroom Victorian mansion has many original features common to late Georgian and Victorian houses.

The accommodation includes a porch leading to a high-ceilinged entrance hall, while the drawing room located just off the entrance hall is centred around a feature fireplace with a marble surround.

The drawing room affords views of the grounds through a bay window.

Other reception rooms include a comfortable family room, while to the rear is the formal dining room. The kitchen is fully fitted and centred around a solid wooden island unit. The utility room doubles as a boot room.

Spacious

All six bedrooms are located on the first floor; the master bedroom has light from two sides. Four other bedrooms are large and spacious, while a smaller one is located to the rear. The main family bathroom is also on this floor.

Further accommodation is provided in a courtyard apartment with an en-suite bedroom and a kitchen/lounge area.

Out of doors, the equestrian facilities are second to none and maintained to a high standard. These include a floodlit outdoor ménage measuring 60m by 20m with a sand surface.

The courtyard contains four loose boxes with a further five new loose boxes built on to the rear of the farm buildings that include a wash area, a tack room and a WC.

Other equestrian facilities include a six-bay horse walker beside the sand arena and a small cross country course through the land.

The farmyard is accessed by its own entrance from the tarmac road and includes a haybarn with a large cattle crush.

The land is described by Phillip Guckian of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes as great Meath ground suitable for any type of farming. Overall he describes the place as a very special property.

"The house is excellent, the yard is top class. The owners put lots of money into it and there isn't a penny to be spent once new owners move in," he said.

