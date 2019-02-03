Boltown Hall at Kilskyre near Kells in Co Meath is a 19th-century home fully renovated by its current owners.

Boltown Hall at Kilskyre near Kells in Co Meath is a 19th-century home fully renovated by its current owners.

Good pedigree - the 19th century home of a two-time Grand National winner is on the market

On up to 104ac of good land with superb equestrian facilities, the property is also available on the private treaty market with a smaller parcel of 21ac. The larger acreage is guided at €2.5m and the 21ac at €1.45m.

Extending to 4,628 sq ft, the house was built in 1860 by Joseph Hone Dyas who left it to his son, Harry Dyas, something of a prodigal in terms of his love of a good time.

The prodigal was also something of a prodigy when it came to horses and during his time Boltown Hall produced a famous Grand National winner, Manifesto, who took the Aintree title in 1897 and 1899.

Located about 16km from Navan and 65km from Dublin, the house and yards sit at the centre of the estate.

The six-bedroom Victorian mansion has many original features common to late Georgian and Victorian houses.

The accommodation includes a porch leading to a high-ceilinged entrance hall, while the drawing room located just off the entrance hall is centred around a feature fireplace with a marble surround.

The drawing room affords views of the grounds through a bay window.