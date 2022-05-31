Farming

Good money expected for Royal County holdings as 44ac residential farm makes €661,000 at auction

Looking across the divide: This 80ac farm at Loughbawn, Oldcastle, overlooks Loughbawn, which straddles the Meath-Westmeath county boundary Expand
The 80ac farm at Loughbawn is suited to crops or grass. Expand
The yard is dated but has useful facilities. Expand
The yard needs much work. Expand
The property at Bellewstown is beside the racecourse. Expand
The Bellewstown land produced a crop of potatoes in 2021 and is currently under winter wheat. Expand
A lively auction saw this 44ac residential farm at Drumbaragh, Kells make €661,000. Expand

Close

The 80ac farm at Loughbawn is suited to crops or grass.

The yard is dated but has useful facilities.

The yard needs much work.

The property at Bellewstown is beside the racecourse.

The Bellewstown land produced a crop of potatoes in 2021 and is currently under winter wheat.

A lively auction saw this 44ac residential farm at Drumbaragh, Kells make €661,000.

Jim O'Brien

Meath farms from the shores of Loughbawn near Oldcastle to the racecourse at Bellewstown and the outskirts of Kells are on the market and selling.

Loughbawn Lake straddles the Meath-Westmeath border and its shores are home to some fine grazing ground.

An 80ac farm with an address at Loughbawn, which overlooks the lake and is described as versatile land in good heart, is coming to auction with a guide of €600,000 or €8,000/ac.

According to auctioneer Thomas Potterton, the farm, located 7km from Collinstown and 11km from Oldcastle, was in tillage at one time. While regarded primarily as grazing land, Mr Potterton believes it continues to have tillage potential.

Laid out in large divisions divided by mature hedgerows and serviced by an internal road, the holding has road frontage in two places.

The farmyard has direct road access and is made up of a two-column loose shed with cattle-handling facilities.

Space beside the yard could allow for the building of a house. A second parcel fronting the road could also have site potential.

The property will be sold at a hybrid in-person and online auction at the Property Exchange, Trim at 3pm on Wednesday, June 8.

25ac farm beside Bellewstown Racecourse

At the same auction Mr Potterton is handling the sale of a 25ac farm at Newhaggard Lane beside Bellewstown Racecourse, where the price of many a Crombie coat was won and many a shirt was lost.

A 15-minute drive from the M1, the property is 5km from Duleek and 12km from Drogheda.

According to the auctioneer the versatile land has been maintained in good heart, is in a high state of fertility and suitable for any type of farming.

“It produced a fine crop of potatoes in 2021 and is currently under winter wheat,” he said.

Laid out in two divisions fenced by mature hedgerows, the holding has frontage to Newhaggard Lane and to the River Nanny that forms part of the boundary.

It is guided at €300,000 to €320,000.

Bidders on the Loughbawn and Bellewstown properties are asked to register with the auctioneer by June 6.

 

44ac Kells farm sells for €661,000

A 44ac farm at Drumbaragh, Kells made €661,000 at auction last week.

Not far from the M3, the property includes a structurally sound, three-bedroom bungalow and a yard containing a two-column haybarn with lean-to and some traditional barns.

The well-fenced land is in three divisions and in good heart.

At auction Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers opened the bidding when he accepted an offer of €450,000.

Five bidders, on line and in-person, engaged immediately and the price rose quickly to €570,000, at which point the place was put on the market.

Bidding continued in sizeable tranches until €630,000 when it slowed to bids of €1,000, causing the unflappable Mr Barry to rise something of a sweat.

The place eventually sold to an online bidder, believed to have farming interests.

