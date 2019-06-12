Georgian style in the Midlands: 99ac farm on the market after three centuries in same family

Jim O'Brien

A 99ac farm with a Georgian house that has been in the one family for 300 years is about to come on the market

Located in Eglish 7km from Birr in Co Offaly, the farm is described as "an absolute gem" by Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore. It is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.15m

The farm fronts onto the N52 between Fivealley and Birr and is described as suitable for any farming purpose.

Currently used as a beef and sheep enterprise, according to Mr Cobbe it could easily be converted for dairying.

"There is an avenue running right through the land, from one end to the other that would be ideal as a central farm roadway and make for easy paddocking of the fields," he said.

The land is all laid out in one compact block in a number handy fields, with fencing for cattle and sheep throughout.

Set in one of the most scenic parts of the Midlands, the farm has wonderful views of the Slieve Bloom mountains in the distance, with the a river to one side of the farm. The land has three water sources: a mains connection, private well and river.

The Georgian house (pictured) at the front of the farm extends to almost 2,000 sq ft and is surrounded by mature gardens.

The farmyard includes a three-column slatted shed with an adjoining three-column lean-to with a concrete floor.

There is also a three-column 'A' roof shed, while the remainder of the yard comprises a silage slab, stone outbuildings and livestock handling facilities.

