Sunday 15 April 2018

Georgian residence on 62ac sees for €110k under the guide

Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border
Storm Powell

A 62ac residential tillage and grass farm with a period house and the remnants of a traditional farmyard was recently sold in several lots by Birr auctioneer John Ryan for a total of €420,000.

An interesting feature of the auction was the showing of footage of the property through drone photo technology and this attracted great interest.

Woodbrook House near Shinrone Co Offaly is a three storey Georgian building which has not been lived in for many years and is in need of complete refurbishment.

The property was initially offered in five lots. Over 60 people attended this executor's sale but the number of active parties was few.

Lot one comprised the house on 20.7ac and, with a couple of bidders interested, rose to €208,000. There was no bid for lot two which was adjacent to lot one and extended to 21.3ac. Lot three was a combination of lot one and two and achieved a bid of €310,000.

Following an opening bid of €50,000 for lot four of c7.5ac, there was no movement and this lot was withdrawn.

The fifth lot of 11.5ac of pasture land in need of attention attracted an opening bid of €40,000 with a further €2,000 bid before it was withdrawn.

The entire property was then placed on offer but, following a bid of €400,000, it was withdrawn.

It was then decided to offer the farm in lots three, four and five. Lot three (a combination of lot one and two) attracted a bid of €310,000 and was sold under the hammer to a professional man who is keenly interested in renovating the period house.

Lot four was again withdrawn following an opening bid of €50,000 but was subsequently sold for a higher figure to a local farmer.

Lot five attracted a bid of €42,000 but showed no further movement in the auction room. However the highest bidder was the purchaser of lot three and, following negotiations, he also purchased this lot.

LIMERICK LAND SALE

Auctioneer John Flynn recently sold 17ac laid out in two roadside fields at Knockaderry, Newcastle West, Co Limerick for €185,000 at public auction.

There were three initial bidders and the property went on the market at €183,000. The purchaser was a farmer from the vicinity.

"This was a satisfactory price of over €10,000 an acre for a property with no buildings," says John.

However at the same sale, there was no bid for an 115ac farm located nearby in Evegallahoo.


