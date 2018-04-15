Georgian residence on 62ac sees for €110k under the guide

A 62ac residential tillage and grass farm with a period house and the remnants of a traditional farmyard was recently sold in several lots by Birr auctioneer John Ryan for a total of €420,000.

An interesting feature of the auction was the showing of footage of the property through drone photo technology and this attracted great interest.

Woodbrook House near Shinrone Co Offaly is a three storey Georgian building which has not been lived in for many years and is in need of complete refurbishment. The property was initially offered in five lots. Over 60 people attended this executor's sale but the number of active parties was few.

Lot one comprised the house on 20.7ac and, with a couple of bidders interested, rose to €208,000. There was no bid for lot two which was adjacent to lot one and extended to 21.3ac. Lot three was a combination of lot one and two and achieved a bid of €310,000. Following an opening bid of €50,000 for lot four of c7.5ac, there was no movement and this lot was withdrawn.