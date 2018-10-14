Farm Ireland
GALLERY: Substantial 151ac Boyneside estate for €1.75m

caption to come
caption to come
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A substantial 151ac residential farm at Harristown near Kinnegad in Co Meath is back on the market with a guide price of €1.75m.

Located 8km from Kinnegad, the farm fronts on to the banks of the Boyne and includes a Georgian residence, an extensive yard, farmland and gardens.

Built in 1847, the residence is a two-storey over-basement structure extending to 3,445 sq ft. The accommodation includes five bedrooms, of which one is en suite, a kitchen, morning room, dining room, living room, games rooms, sun room, an office, utility and a boiler/store-room. The house is lived in at the moment and completely habitable.

A traditional courtyard to the rear of the house features stone-cut outbuildings including a coach house; behind that again is the kitchen garden.

The farmyard, located a short distance from the residence, has a range of modern facilities including seven-column and six-column slatted sheds, round-roofed haybarns, cattle-handling facilities, sheep pens and slots, machinery sheds, a number of storage sheds and open silage pits.

The lands are laid out in 10 divisions of permanent pasture that are in excellent heart with the best of fencing.

Ian Daly of Knight Frank knows the farm from his days working in the silage contracting business and describes it as “a very clean, well-kept farm in very good condition”.

