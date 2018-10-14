Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 18 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

GALLERY: Substantial 151ac Boyneside estate for €1.75m

caption to come
caption to come
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A substantial 151ac residential farm at Harristown near Kinnegad in Co Meath is back on the market with a guide price of €1.75m.

Located 8km from Kinnegad, the farm fronts on to the banks of the Boyne and includes a Georgian residence, an extensive yard, farmland and gardens.

Built in 1847, the residence is a two-storey over-basement structure extending to 3,445 sq ft. The accommodation includes five bedrooms, of which one is en suite, a kitchen, morning room, dining room, living room, games rooms, sun room, an office, utility and a boiler/store-room. The house is lived in at the moment and completely habitable.

A traditional courtyard to the rear of the house features stone-cut outbuildings including a coach house; behind that again is the kitchen garden.

The farmyard, located a short distance from the residence, has a range of modern facilities including seven-column and six-column slatted sheds, round-roofed haybarns, cattle-handling facilities, sheep pens and slots, machinery sheds, a number of storage sheds and open silage pits.

The lands are laid out in 10 divisions of permanent pasture that are in excellent heart with the best of fencing.

Ian Daly of Knight Frank knows the farm from his days working in the silage contracting business and describes it as “a very clean, well-kept farm in very good condition”.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Garda Paul Walsh at Tralee court in Tralee with the Crow Banger. Photo By Domnick Walsh

Crow banger brought into witness stand as evidence in Kerry murder trial...
Tanaiste Simon Coveney addressing the IFA National Council in Dublin on the latest developments on Brexit. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Backstop is a huge protection for Irish farmers - Coveney
Derek Deane

Top suckler farmer calls for targeted cull of dairy bull calves

Factories: Tide turning as Kepak first to raise sheep prices
Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery from farms is also a major concern. Stock picture

Confusion over Garda boundaries had led to criminals fleeing crime scenes – IFA

Dairy product prices have significantly weakened in recent weeks, Dairygold...
Third-cut silage going into a pit at Gurteen College.

'Silage quality is not fantastic this year' - Nutritionist raises concerns over...