Gallery: See the prime 212 acre residential farm guided at €2m

Bigger farms continue to dominate the agricultural land market at the moment.

Bigger farms continue to dominate the agricultural land market at the moment.

The latest large holding primed for the auction room is a 212ac residential property with extensive farm buildings at Kilcotty, Enniscorthy, in Wexford. The farm will be sold at public auction with a guide price of €1.9m.

Located about 6.5km east of Enniscorthy, the place is about 3km from access to the N11. It has substantial road frontage on to the R744 and a secondary road, has a separate entrance to the yard, and will be sold in lots.

The holding is in a mix of grass and tillage, and described by Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella as a prime agricultural property. It includes a solid two-storey farmhouse reached by a tree-lined avenue.

Extending to 1,765 sq ft, the accommodation in the dwelling includes a reception hall, a sitting room and a kitchen with fitted units and a Stanley cooker. There is also a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom downstairs along with a utility and a back hall.

Upstairs are three further bedrooms and a bathroom. Mr McGuinness says the house is structurally sound but in need of renovation and modernisation.

The yard to the rear of the dwelling has its own entrance from the road.

It has a wide range of sheds including a four-column 25ft round roof shed with a 20ft lean-to, a three-column 25ft round roof shed with double lean-to, a six-column round roof shed with a double five-column lean-to, an 80ft x 45ft sheep shed, five box stalls and cattle handling facilities.