Gallery: See the prime 212 acre residential farm guided at €2m

The 212ac residential holding is located close to Enniscorthy and will be auctioned in five lots
The 212ac residential holding is located close to Enniscorthy and will be auctioned in five lots
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Bigger farms continue to dominate the agricultural land market at the moment.

The latest large holding primed for the auction room is a 212ac residential property with extensive farm buildings at Kilcotty, Enniscorthy, in Wexford. The farm will be sold at public auction with a guide price of €1.9m.

Located about 6.5km east of Enniscorthy, the place is about 3km from access to the N11. It has substantial road frontage on to the R744 and a secondary road, has a separate entrance to the yard, and will be sold in lots.

The holding is in a mix of grass and tillage, and described by Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella as a prime agricultural property. It includes a solid two-storey farmhouse reached by a tree-lined avenue.

Extending to 1,765 sq ft, the accommodation in the dwelling includes a reception hall, a sitting room and a kitchen with fitted units and a Stanley cooker. There is also a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom downstairs along with a utility and a back hall.

Upstairs are three further bedrooms and a bathroom. Mr McGuinness says the house is structurally sound but in need of renovation and modernisation.

The yard to the rear of the dwelling has its own entrance from the road.

It has a wide range of sheds including a four-column 25ft round roof shed with a 20ft lean-to, a three-column 25ft round roof shed with double lean-to, a six-column round roof shed with a double five-column lean-to, an 80ft x 45ft sheep shed, five box stalls and cattle handling facilities.

Divisions

The land, in various blocks and lots, will be sold in divisions.

Mr McGuinness says there is no intention to sell the place as an entire.

The main portion is located around the house and extends to 134ac.

This block of land is divided between tillage and grass and has 1.2km of road frontage on to the R744. It is described as the best of ground in great heart.

The second lot is located in the townlands of Ballybeg and Baurela just about 400m from the main farm. Comprised of 44ac of tillage ground, the parcel is laid out in five divisions, has no road frontage but is accessed by a short laneway.

Another tillage lot extending to 16.5ac is located in the townsland of Kilpierce about 1km from the farmstead. This is all in one field with dual road frontage of 400m.

The fourth lot is an 8.42ac parcel of tillage with dual road frontage at Cooladine. This parcel is in one field and has frontage on to the R744 and a secondary road.

The final lot is also located at Cooladine and consists of 9.26ac of tillage in one field with extensive road frontage. Both Cooladine pieces are about 400m from the house and yard.

The vendor is a single man who has been farming in partnership with a neighbour over the last number of years and is now retiring.

Mr McGuinness describes the holding as a typical Wexford farm made up of powerful land suitable for tillage and grazing without an inch of waste.

The property will be sold at auction at 3pm on Friday, October 19 at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

