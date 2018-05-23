Gallery: Massive 341ac estate on the market includes a 220-cubicle dairy unit

One of the biggest estates to come on the market this year is Fortgranite, a 341ac farm with a period house and a range of other accommodation along with an current dairy operation, farm buildings and ancillary buildings in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

The estate is for sale by private treaty in a sale handled by Paddy Jordan and Knight Frank and guided at €3.5m. Located 5km from Baltinglass the property has been in the ownership of the Dennis family, direct descendants of Jonathan Swift, the essayist, poet, satirist and cleric who served as Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin and among whose most famous works is the classic prose satire Gulliver’s Travels.

It was also home to Col Meade Dennis, who invented the Dennis Detector, which used radio signals to locate submarines during the world wars. Unlike many properties of this nature, this is a working farm where a modern farm infrastructure stands side by side with traditional farmyards.