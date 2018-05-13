Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 13 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Gallery: 150ac farm in Kilkenny with €1.5m price tag

The residential farm is coming for sale with a guide price of €1.5m or €10,000/ac.
The residential farm is coming for sale with a guide price of €1.5m or €10,000/ac.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Kilkenny land can be hard to come by but when it makes its way to the market there are plenty of potential customers for it.

Lively local and outside interest is expected for the upcoming auction of 150ac of prime land at the heart of the county. The residential farm is coming for sale with a guide price of €1.5m or €10,000/ac.

I met auctioneer Ed Donohoe in the Marble City and we travelled 22km east through Gowran and almost to the Carlow border where the 150ac holding bounds Mount Loftus Estate in townlands that bask in the place names such as Pollagh, Tinnacouse and Tomnahaw in the parish of Skeoghvosteen.

In the heart of this country is Pollagh House Farm on some powerful, elevated ground.

As we drove along the Goresbridge to Graiguenamanagh road I was surprised when Ed Donohue slowed down suddenly and wheeled his SUV into a field. Given the recent wet conditions one surely wouldn't chance going off-road except with a tractor. We need not have had any fears.

The fields we entered had no problem accommodating the vehicle and we drove around the green sward without leaving a mark on the sod.

Elevation

We cross the road to the main parcel of 90ac that rises to a lovely elevation and again has a fine sward of green grass as well as some lovely stands of trees.

Also Read

There are excellent views over to Brandon Hill, the highest point in the county. This main lot includes the house and yard.

The house, located at the end of a short avenue leading from a by-road, is a solid 19th century structure, refurbished in 1990, with a lovely orchard garden to the front.

The building has great character with some interesting internal brick and masonry features.

The accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room, a kitchen with fitted wall units, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The yard is a mix of mainly dated buildings including a number of cut-stone sheds incorporating eight functional stables.

A large complex of corrugated iron and steel sheds includes a six-span hay barn with lean-to, a three-span barn with a lean-to and a five-span A-roofed barn. Cattle handling facilities come with a 52' cattle crush.

Part of the land takes the shape of a long and narrow tail that has some frontage onto the Goresbridge/Graiguenamanagh road. This 14ac portion is laid out in three fields that are inclined to be soft with rushy ground.

A 37ac portion located across the by-road from the main section would make a fine standalone hobby farm.

Bounding the walled garden of the adjacent Mount Loftus House, this parcel of elevated ground is a lovely part of the farm with the best views and plenty of road frontage.

The farm can be bought in four lots or as an entire lot and comes to auction at The Clubhouse Hotel, Kilkenny, at 3pm on Friday, June 1.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 135ac farm has views over the Shannon Estuary near Foynes

It's 'eyes across the ditch' time for a cracking west Limerick holding
The property is situated over 6km from Tipperary town and less than 1.6km off the main Tipperary-Limerick road.

Tipperary dairy holding sells for €11,500/ac at auction
The farm is in a prime location.

See the 183-acre Dublin farm with a €9m price guide (it's got more than...
The 15.3ac farm at Derry, Rathcabbin, north Tipperary

Tidy residential farm in Tipperary guided at €475,000
Ballycroy National Park - the farm is located beside the park.

'Very unusual' 400 acre farm in Mayo for sale - fencing is subject to...
The farmhouse on 6.1ac at Bonagrew Little, Brittas, Co Wicklow sold for €340,000 under the hammer.

Sunny southeast sees battles royal for properties in Wexford, Wicklow
The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth

'I think the good weather brought out the money' - Big price for 62ac farm in...


Top Stories

Tagging bombshell will push some farmers over the edge
Mark Molloy pictured with one of his thoroughbred mares and her young foal

How this family switched from a traditional farm to a thriving equestrian...

Analysis: Why dairying can't prosper in isolation from other farming...
A senior EU Commission official told farmers that ensuring there are

More butterflies and flowers to be a 'key requirement' of new CAP
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'

Opinion: Will this scandal be a crucial lesson that we need a seismic shift in...
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...