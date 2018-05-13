Gallery: 150ac farm in Kilkenny with €1.5m price tag

Kilkenny land can be hard to come by but when it makes its way to the market there are plenty of potential customers for it.

Kilkenny land can be hard to come by but when it makes its way to the market there are plenty of potential customers for it.

Lively local and outside interest is expected for the upcoming auction of 150ac of prime land at the heart of the county. The residential farm is coming for sale with a guide price of €1.5m or €10,000/ac.

I met auctioneer Ed Donohoe in the Marble City and we travelled 22km east through Gowran and almost to the Carlow border where the 150ac holding bounds Mount Loftus Estate in townlands that bask in the place names such as Pollagh, Tinnacouse and Tomnahaw in the parish of Skeoghvosteen. In the heart of this country is Pollagh House Farm on some powerful, elevated ground.

As we drove along the Goresbridge to Graiguenamanagh road I was surprised when Ed Donohue slowed down suddenly and wheeled his SUV into a field. Given the recent wet conditions one surely wouldn't chance going off-road except with a tractor. We need not have had any fears. The fields we entered had no problem accommodating the vehicle and we drove around the green sward without leaving a mark on the sod.