From Ballysteen to Ballydowel, farmland is hitting serious highs

The land at Ballysteen is serviced by a good internal roadway and some dated sheds

This 33ac farm on the Shannon estuary made close to €16,000/ac on the private treaty market

The land is well sheltered and in good condition

A c49ac roadside holding at Slad, Tagoat near Rosslare Co Wexford exceeded its €10,000/ac guide making more than €14,000/ac.

The auction rooms are busy at the moment, and it looks like they will become frantic in the next few weeks, given all the land on the market.

The autumn results are coming in and prices are remaining strong.

A non-residential 49ac roadside holding at Slad, Tagoat along the main Rosslare/Wexford road made €690,000 under the hammer of David Quinn at a recent online auction. It had been guided at €490,000 or €10,000/ac and exceeded that by €200,000, making more than €14,000/ac.

The property is laid out in six divisions with extensive frontage to the road leading to Our Lady’s Island. It is close to Rosslare and a 15-minute drive to Wexford town.

At auction the property was offered in two lots and as an entire.

The first lot comprising 31ac was bid to €380,000 where it held, while the 18ac second lot was bid to €190,000 where it held.

The real interest was in the entire, which opened at €560,000, and with two bidders driving it on it went on the market at €670,000 and sold at €690,000 to a Wexford businessman with farming interests

Ballysteen, Co Limerick

A 33ac farm with a beach on the Shannon Estuary at Ballinvoher, Ballysteen, Co Limerick is said to have made close to €530,000, or around €16,000/ac.

Located off the N69 about 6km from Askeaton with excellent views over the estuary, the roadside farm is laid out in seven fields in a high state of fertility.

A derelict two-storey residence is located at the centre of the land and a farmyard is made up of dated facilities.

The sale was handled by Tom Crosse of GVM, and while he refused to confirm the sale price he said the vendors were delighted with the result.

Caragh, Co Kildare

The sale of a smaller rural property in Kildare is typical of the buoyancy in that segment of the market. In an online transaction Jordan Auctioneers sold a derelict cottage on 6.2ac for €302,500.

Located at Newtown, Donore, Caragh the place is 3km from Robertstown, 4.5km from Prosperous and 10km from Clane.

The land is in good condition, laid out in four grass divisions, with natural hedgerows and mature trees.

At auction the place attracted seven registered bidders and opened at €200,000. It went on the market at €240,000, after which two parties battled it out until the hammer fell at €302,500.

Ballydowel, Co Kilkenny

Veteran Kilkenny auctioneer Eamonn McEvoy sold a 65ac non-residential farm at Ballydowel for €665,000.

Located 6km from Freshford the farm is all in one block and described as “heavier” land.

It certainly sold well on the private treaty market surpassing €10,000/ac once the final offer came in.

An opening bid of €550,000 got things under way and over the weeks the price climbed to €620,000 at which point the place went on the market.

Three customers — two farmers and a businessman — kept Mr McEvoy’s phone busy as they fought it out until the farmer won the day at €665,000.