Four bidders push Kildare farm to €20,000/ac at auction

Despite all the gloomy economic forecasts, farmland continues to make strong money. Kildare ground, even in lock-down continues to surge ahead with a 76ac farm outside Athy making €20,000/ac at auction in recent weeks.

Located at Dunbrin Lower 3.5km from Athy and 15km from Castledermot the land is described by Clive Kavanagh of Jordans as top quality ground.

All in stubble with no buildings and €9,000 per annum in farm payments the holding has frontage on to a local road and laneway access.

The auction was held on the land before a small attendance and when bidding opened at €900,000 four active bidders took to the field .

The price rose swiftly to €1.3m at which point the property was put on the market. Two bidders remained in contention and fought it out until the hammer dropped at €1.51m when it was bought by a farmer from the Carlow area.

Mr Kavanagh says land in the Athy area generally makes big money thanks to the quality of the ground and the strong farmer base,

“Land around Athy achieves a premium far above prices in other areas of the county and that has always been a trend, there is almost a micro market in the area,” he said.

33ac grazing farm at Junction 14

Those who travel the M7/M8 frequently will be familiar with Junction 14, the first major service area after you leave Dublin. Located at Mayfield, just outside Monasterevin, it is one of the busiest spots in the country.

A 33.3ac block of agricultural land adjoining Junction 14 is coming to auction in October with a guide price of €330,000 or €10,000/ac.

Located 4km from Monasterevin and 7km from Kildare the property may have some long term potential and would be an ideal investment opportunity.

According to Jordan auctioneers the land is currently all in grass and in several divisions with access off two local roads. The place is surrounded by natural boundaries and hedgerows divide the fields.

It is ideal for a range of farm enterprises and could have some commercial potential.Obtaining planning permission to construct a residence could be a possibility.

The auction will be held on the lands at 3pm on Friday, October 2.

