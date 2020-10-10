Four attractive smallholdings in Meath, Kilkenny and Laois under the hammer this week and next

The 29ac holding at Flemingstown near Navan has frontage on to the N2

The stream of smaller properties coming to market shows no sign of abating with quite a number of sales scheduled for this week.

Ready to go in Meath

Raymond Potterton auctioneers are handling the sale of 29ac of ground in two lots at Flemingstown, Balrath, Navan. The property is coming to auction on Wednesday, October 14 at 3pm with a guide price of €290,000 or €10,000/ac.

The lands have frontage on to the N2 and the Kentstown road, are well-fenced and have been reseeded recently. All divisions have piped water and there is potential to build a house subject to planning permission

The lands will be offered for sale as an entire or in lots that include 19.5ac facing the Kentstown road, while a second lot of 9.5ac faces the N2.

Stephen Barry of Pottertons describes the place as “a model farm suitable for any agricultural purposes”.

"The new owner has no expenditure to incur and can immediately start farming this beautiful piece of ground,” he said.

Potential customers are asked to register with the auctioneers beforehand.

Laois land sale

A compact residential holding at Kilgorey, Crettyard on the Laois/Carlow/Kilkenny border is also coming to auction on Wednesday, October 14 at 3pm, with a guide price of €330,000.

The property includes a detached bungalow, a farmyard and 36.5ac of farmland described by auctioneer Pat Gannon as good grassland laid out in seven fields.

Expand Close The compact residential holding at Crettyard on the Laois/Carlow/Kilkenny border has a guide price of €330,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The compact residential holding at Crettyard on the Laois/Carlow/Kilkenny border has a guide price of €330,000.

The holding will be sold in lots or as an entire with the lots comprising the residence on 0.5ac guided at €80,000 and the yard with 36ac guided at €250,000 or €7,000/ac.

The sale takes place at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny

Kilkenny residential smallholdings

Pat Gannon is handling also the sale of two residential smallholdings at Clinstown, Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny coming to auction next week.

These include a 24ac residential farm with a modern bungalow and garage.

The land is just off the main Kilkenny to Ballyragget road and is described as excellent dual-purpose ground. It is currently in pasture and laid out in four divisions with substantial frontage to two roads.

Expand Close The four-bedroom bungalow on 0.78ac near Jenkinstown is guided at €295,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The four-bedroom bungalow on 0.78ac near Jenkinstown is guided at €295,000

The house is a four-bedroom dormer bungalow built in 2000. The property will be sold in lots or as an entire, with the residence on 0.8ac guided at €295,000 and the land guided at €14,000/ac of €325,000.

An older property at the same address comprises a detached two-storey farmhouse and a traditional courtyard on 15.5ac.

The buildings include a three-column haybarn with lean-to, a collecting yard, cattle-handling facilities and a range of other sheds with galvanised roofs.

Expand Close The traditional farmhouse in a courtyard setting near Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny comes with 15.5ac of land. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The traditional farmhouse in a courtyard setting near Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny comes with 15.5ac of land.

This property will also be offered as an entire or in lots with the house and yard on 0.5ac in one lot guided at €125,000. The farmyard on 0.8ac and the land extending to 14.7ac is guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac

The two Clinstown properties will be sold at auction at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny at 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 20.

Online Editors