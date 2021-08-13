Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Forestry with €100,000 in premiums on the market in Laois

Shortage of timber increasing the value of forestry plantations 

The c55ac of forestry at Wolfhill, Co Laois has 10 years of premiums left at €9,970 a year Expand
An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately Expand
The Laois forestry property includes some dated sheds Expand
The main portion of forestry has direct access from the public road Expand

Close

The c55ac of forestry at Wolfhill, Co Laois has 10 years of premiums left at €9,970 a year

The c55ac of forestry at Wolfhill, Co Laois has 10 years of premiums left at €9,970 a year

An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately

An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately

The Laois forestry property includes some dated sheds

The Laois forestry property includes some dated sheds

The main portion of forestry has direct access from the public road

The main portion of forestry has direct access from the public road

/

The c55ac of forestry at Wolfhill, Co Laois has 10 years of premiums left at €9,970 a year

Forestry is becoming more valuable by the day and consequently planting land and plantations are fetching strong prices. Laois auctioneer Tom McDonald is confident a residential forestry farm in the south of the county will sell well. On the private treaty market it is guided at €375,000.

Located at Aghamafir and Mulaghmore, Wolfhill, where the county Laois meets Kilkenny and Carlow the property is 2.5km north-west of Wolfhill village and 8.6km south east of Timahoe.

An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately Expand

Close

An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately

An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately

An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately

Most Watched

Privacy