Forestry with €100,000 in premiums on the market in Laois

Forestry is becoming more valuable by the day and consequently planting land and plantations are fetching strong prices. Laois auctioneer Tom McDonald is confident a residential forestry farm in the south of the county will sell well. On the private treaty market it is guided at €375,000.

Located at Aghamafir and Mulaghmore, Wolfhill, where the county Laois meets Kilkenny and Carlow the property is 2.5km north-west of Wolfhill village and 8.6km south east of Timahoe.

An old cottage with sheds on 4.74ac adjacent to the plantation in Wolfhill can be bought separately

The residential section, which can be bought as a separate lot, is comprised of a derelict two-bedroom cottage with outbuildings on about 4.74ac.

The cottage site is on a public road adjacent to the forestry plantation and contains a range of farm buildings including a traditional four-column hayshed with lean-to and a number of dated sheds. This portion is guided at €75,000.

The auctioneer says the presence the dwelling gives the place solid re-development potential subject to the required planning permission being obtained. The presence of the dwelling opens up the market to buyers from outside the area as the ‘local need’ restriction will not apply.

The Laois forestry property includes some dated sheds

The Laois forestry property includes some dated sheds

The forestry plantation is 10 years old with premiums of €9,956 per annum payable for another 10 years. The timber is mainly made up of Sitka Spruce planted in two adjacent blocks and extending to about 55.45ac.

According to Mr McDonald the commercial plantation is on the ‘Castlecomer Plateau’ renowned as timber growing county.

In terms of access the main plantation block is bounded by a public road while a right-of-way leads to the smaller block.

According to Mr McDonald there is keen interest in the property.

“Currently there is a huge demand for conifer crops in Ireland. Clearfells and thinnings have reached un-precented prices on the open market for farmers and investors. A trip to your local DIY shop or timber supplier will show you how timber prices have surged, resulting in significant increased cost to builders, who pass on such cost to customers,” he said.

The main portion of forestry has direct access from the public road

The main portion of forestry has direct access from the public road

Mr McDonald goes on to explain that the increased cost of timber and timber products is partly due to the huge demand for these at home and abroad. In the Irish context a lack of supply can be attributed to a number of issues, including on-going problems with felling licences.

“Presently Irish sawmillers are importing large volumes of logs from Scotland to meet the demand, with significant increased cost at sawmill gate prices,” he said.

Guiding the forestry sale at €300,000 the auctioneer is getting a significant number of calls from forestry companies, investors and private individuals.

It is not very common to come across plantations with outstanding premiums, the almost €100,000 in payments remaining with this piece certainly makes it an attractive buy given that these payments, along with the sale of thinnings and timber, are exempt from income tax.