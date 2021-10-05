Fertile 61ac piece of Kilkenny land guided at €8,000-10,000/ac

The avenue and lands at Coolgrange include some fine stands of trees

A 40ac portion of land with no buildings on the Coolgrange farm was bid to €400,000 and withdrawn

The house and yard on 40ac at Coolgrange Kilkenny made €610,000

There are some fine stands of trees on the Ballygurteen farm

The two-storey house on the property is derelict but could be useful if planning is required

The land at Ballygurteen could do with attention but is basically sound

There is a series of dated but useful sheds on the Ballygurteen farm

Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan is handling the sale of a 61ac parcel of land at Ballygurteen, Castlewarren in Co Kilkenny.

The property comes with an old two-storey farmhouse, farm buildings and cattle-handling facilities. The place will be sold at auction with a guide price of between €8,000 and €10,000/ac.

Located 3km from Paulstown and Garryduff Cross on the main Carlow-Kilkenny road, the land is described as “good grazing ground with a good water supply and plenty of road frontage”.

Expand Close The land at Ballygurteen could do with attention but is basically sound / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Ballygurteen could do with attention but is basically sound

According to Mr Coogan it is part of a good vein of agricultural land around Paulstown renowned for its fertility.

The presence of the old farmhouse could be of benefit if a new owner wants to build a dwelling, or indeed, refurbish the existing one.

Expand Close The two-storey house on the property is derelict but could be useful if planning is required / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The two-storey house on the property is derelict but could be useful if planning is required

The yard has a number of dated but extensive farm buildings that include a double round-roofed and four-column shed enclosed on all sides.

The auctioneer will sell the property in lots or as an entire.

The first lot is made up of 35ac of roadside land facing two roads and includes the house and the farm buildings.

Expand Close There are some fine stands of trees on the Ballygurteen farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There are some fine stands of trees on the Ballygurteen farm

The second lot comprises 26ac, serviced by a cattle crush and pen.

The property comes for sale at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, on Friday, October 15 at 3pm

Read More

Coolgrange, Clifden

Meanwhile, not far from Kilkenny city, a 40ac portion of an 82ac farm with a derelict cut-stone farmhouse and farm buildings recently sold under the hammer of Pat Gannon making €610,000.

Located at Coolgrange, Clifden, 9km from both Kilkenny city and Paulstown the farm is just a few minutes from the M9. It is accessed by a tree-lined avenue dividing the land almost in half, with 40ac at one side and 42ac at the other.

Expand Close The house and yard on 40ac at Coolgrange Kilkenny made €610,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house and yard on 40ac at Coolgrange Kilkenny made €610,000

Both parcels have extensive road frontage, and while in need of attention, the land has plenty of potential.

Mr Gannon describes it as a lovely spot, with fine trees, plenty of shelter and traditional stone walls.

The yard is very much overgrown and, like the original house, will take complete refurbishment.

Expand Close The avenue and lands at Coolgrange include some fine stands of trees / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The avenue and lands at Coolgrange include some fine stands of trees

At auction the first lot, the 40ac parcel with the house and yard, opened at €400,000 and with three bidders in action rose quickly to €480,000 before holding at €500,000. The bidding continued until the price reached €610,000.

At that point it was put on the market and sold to a local man.

The 42ac portion opened at €320,000 and climbed slowly to €400,000, where it held.

After consultation it was decided to withdraw it and continue negotiations by private treaty.

Expand Close A 40ac portion of land with no buildings on the Coolgrange farm was bid to €400,000 and withdrawn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 40ac portion of land with no buildings on the Coolgrange farm was bid to €400,000 and withdrawn

According to Mr Gannon proceedings are moving very well and he expects to close a deal shortly.

“I was delighted with the price I got for the first lot. At over €15,000/ac it was a great per-acre price, a good bit ahead of the guide,” he said.