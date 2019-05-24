Farmland element of 211-acre property near Newbridge has a guide price of €15,500 per acre

The 211ac stretch of ground comprises c113ac in agricultural and un-zoned ground and c98ac of commercial land zoned for industrial and warehousing needs.

The property places the value of agricultural and commercial land in sharp contrast to one another.

The farmland is guided at €1.75m or around €15,500/ac, while the commercial property is guided at €4.25m or €43,500/ac, placing the latter certainly beyond the pocket or the commercial sense of most farmers.

Located at Little Connell, just north of Newbridge between the M7 and the old N7, the holding is strategically located adjacent to a burgeoning storage/distribution and manufacturing hub.

The neighbouring properties include an existing Lidl warehouse and a new premises built by the company for the same purposes.

Other units include a Primark storage and distribution centre, and a Pfizer manufacturing plant, while the Naas Enterprise Parks is close by.

The agricultural and un-zoned land extending to 113.31ac is laid out in five fields of grass, with a 35ac portion in forestry to the rear of the property.