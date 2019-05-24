Farmland element of 211-acre property near Newbridge has a guide price of €15,500 per acre

 

A rare and substantial mix of land located where the Greater Dublin area meets farming country is for sale just outside Newbridge in Kildare.

The 211ac stretch of ground comprises c113ac in agricultural and un-zoned ground and c98ac of commercial land zoned for industrial and warehousing needs.

The property places the value of agricultural and commercial land in sharp contrast to one another.

The farmland is guided at €1.75m or around €15,500/ac, while the commercial property is guided at €4.25m or €43,500/ac, placing the latter certainly beyond the pocket or the commercial sense of most farmers.

Located at Little Connell, just north of Newbridge between the M7 and the old N7, the holding is strategically located adjacent to a burgeoning storage/distribution and manufacturing hub.

The neighbouring properties include an existing Lidl warehouse and a new premises built by the company for the same purposes.

Other units include a Primark storage and distribution centre, and a Pfizer manufacturing plant, while the Naas Enterprise Parks is close by.

The agricultural and un-zoned land extending to 113.31ac is laid out in five fields of grass, with a 35ac portion in forestry to the rear of the property.

It has plenty of frontage on to the old N7, with access from a newly created road servicing the nearby sites. A section of one of the fields has been used as a service area for the construction work.

While the 113ac is regarded as agricultural, it is surrounded on three sides by development and there could be hope value in the future with the prospect of a change of designation.

As of now, it is purely agricultural ground in grass and forestry.

According to selling agents Savills, the construction of the Newbridge South Orbital relief road through the property will create zoned serviced sites.

They believe this will give the purchaser an opportunity to develop the lands in large or small plot sizes, depending on specific requirements.

Price differential

The price differential between zoned and un-zoned is there for all to see, with the development land guided at almost three times the price of the farming ground.

While interest is reported in both lots, there is also keen interest in the entire, and early indications are that the property may be sold as one.

In agricultural terms, the €15,500/ac price tag is reasonable given the location of the property; however the quasi-urban location means its long-term future as a farm cannot be certain.

At 113a,c it is on the edge of viability.

As an out-farm, it would make a great addition to any existing farm, but it could be a challenging prospect to farm the place in the midst of a busy commercial area.

Focusing on the commercial possibilities presented by the holding, Johnny Hanrahan of Savills said: "This commercial development opportunity provides an excellent strategic land bank of scale with the ability to develop or carve out large and small serviced sites.

"Its location provides excellent access to the motorway network, Dublin city and all other major cities."

"This is a valuable piece of property.

Whether looked at through the eyes of a farmer or a developer, the land at Little Connell is big stuff."

