Farming buyers prevail in €5m sale of 298ac tillage beef farming enterprise

Average price tops €16,300/ac for grazing and tillage ground on 298ac Kildare estate

caption to come
caption to come
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Prumplestown House on 298ac near Castledermot in Kildare sold in lots for €4.87m at auction last week. The sale, conducted by John Dawson of Tullow, with joint agents Collier International, saw the property make an average of over €16,300/ac.

Built by the Duke of Leinster in 1856, Prumplestown was bought by the Wright Family in 1897 and remained in their ownership until last week's sale.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Within 10km of Carlow town, the farm is bisected by the M9 and has 200ac in tillage with the remainder in grass.

At auction, the first lot to sell included the seven-bedroom Victorian house, a refurbished two-bedroom lodge and an extensive combination of modern and traditional yards on 137ac of grass and tillage.

This opened at €1.5m and, with three bidders in action, went on the market at €1.95m and sold to a local woman for €2.05m.

A 62ac parcel in tillage with a boarded-up two-storey residence bounded by the motorway and with frontage to a side road opened at €500,000.

This too attracted three bidders and sold at €1.1m to an auctioneer acting in trust, making €17,700/ac.

Divisions

Also Read

A third lot extending to 26ac in two divisions, separated by the motorway, made €420,000 or €16,500/ac and was bought by the same auctioneer acting in trust.

A 72ac tillage field located directly across the road from the main entrance opened at €700,000 and made the premium price of the day at €18,055/ac when it sold for €1.3m to a farmer with property in the general area.

The gate lodge
The gate lodge

One bidder showed interest in the entire, but withdrew from the transaction at €4.45m.

John Dawson was delighted with the result and pleased that the place stayed in farming ownership.

"The per acre prices paid for the various lots were very strong," he said.

Indo Farming





More in Property

Stock picture

Calls for CPOs to be used for graveyards as farmers ramp up prices
The holding comes to auction in an executor sale with a guide price of €12,000/ac

East Cork 80ac farm holding has mass appeal
Bidding opened up at €325,000 and went rapidly up to €490,000.

Meath farm sells for €27,000/ac
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Farmers' hold on land lasts beyond the grave
The impressive outbuildings

Large Roscommon holding with a good range of sheds 'one of the finest' in the...
Cloneyhurke House on 56ac is located 8kms from Portarlington

Pictures: Georgian style on 56ac of 'good ground' for €800,000 in the midlands
stock picture

Fall off in sales of land as leasing becomes more popular - report


Top Stories

Ireland's grassland system is so suited to meat and dairy production that a switch to a more plant-based production system would only deliver limited results on reducing farming's carbon footprint. Stock image. Damien Eagers / INM

Plant-based food only cuts emissions by 10pc
Farmers at a previous ICSA protest in Monaghan

Farmer anger intensifies as factories slash lamb quotes by 50-...
Stock photo

Prison for burglar who targeted retired farmer (80)
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Farmers seven times more susceptible to cardiovascular disease
Stock picture

Recommendations on vet practice ownership due in weeks
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Bloomberg

Sterling down for record 13th day on hard Brexit fears
The MEPs we elect will also play an important role in the Brexit process. (stock photo)

Opinion: European Parliament elections critical for the future of Irish and EU...