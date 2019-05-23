Farming buyers prevail in €5m sale of 298ac tillage beef farming enterprise

Built by the Duke of Leinster in 1856, Prumplestown was bought by the Wright Family in 1897 and remained in their ownership until last week's sale.

Within 10km of Carlow town, the farm is bisected by the M9 and has 200ac in tillage with the remainder in grass.

At auction, the first lot to sell included the seven-bedroom Victorian house, a refurbished two-bedroom lodge and an extensive combination of modern and traditional yards on 137ac of grass and tillage.

This opened at €1.5m and, with three bidders in action, went on the market at €1.95m and sold to a local woman for €2.05m.

A 62ac parcel in tillage with a boarded-up two-storey residence bounded by the motorway and with frontage to a side road opened at €500,000.

This too attracted three bidders and sold at €1.1m to an auctioneer acting in trust, making €17,700/ac.

