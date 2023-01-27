Faded grandeur on 211ac of top Carlow land for €3m

Larger properties look likely to feature as prominently in the property market of 2023 as they did last year.

Ballykillane House, an extensive 211ac residential tillage and grass farm at Hacketstown, Co Carlow is one of a number of sizeable farms coming on the market.

It is to be sold by public auction with a guide price close to €3m or €13,000-14,000/ac.

Ballykillane is a 2,200 sq ft 18th-century house that once formed part of the Lisnavagh Estate. It includes a traditional yard and equestrian facilities and is 3km from Hacketstown, 7km from Rathvilly and 16km from Tullow.

It has many reminders of an elegant past. A recessed entrance leads to a tree-lined gravel driveway meandering through parkland, overlooking the River Derneen, with the Wicklow Mountains as a backdrop.

The undulating farmland is suitable for grazing or tillage

The four-bedroom house is in need of significant refurbishment but has the makings of an extraordinary property if it is brought back to its old glory.

On the ground floor are an entrance hall, dining room, drawing room, kitchen, pantry and a back kitchen.

The house is in need of complete renovation but is surrounded by some fine stands of trees

To the rear of the house is a courtyard of cut-stone buildings.

The land is in a mixture of permanent pasture and tillage and has extensive dual frontage onto the Hacketsown- Rathvilly road.

The Derneen runs to the boundary at the back of the house, acting as drainage for the lands and providing an all-year-round natural water supply along with a private well.

The farm is described as “suitable for crops, beef, equestrian or dairy”.

The property has extensive dual frontage onto the Hacketsown- Rathvilly road

The farmyard, with a separate gated access from the main road, is made up of a range of cut-stone granite outbuildings in a traditional courtyard.

Other facilities include a large three-bay double barn or machinery shed and a fenced all-weather sand arena.

In a sale handled by Ed Donohoe of Kilkenny and Goffs Property, the holding will be offered at auction in a range of lots and as an entire.

It can be bought in two lots of 117ac non-residential and 94ac with the house and outbuildings.

The first lot is made up of the residence and farmyard on 94ac, of which 25ac is in tillage and leased until March 2026, with an annual income of €6,200.

The remaining 69ac in this lot are all in grass and farmed by the current owners.

The second is a 117ac non-residential portion with frontage onto the R727 and the Ballykillane-Rathvilly road. Of this a 97ac portion is leased until March 2026 with an annual rental income of €19,691.

A smaller portion of 8ac is leased until March 2026 bringing in a rental income of €1,920pa, while 12ac piece leased until the same date delivers an annual rental income of €3,000.

In total, rental income of €24,611pa is generated by the 117ac .

The auction takes place at 3pm on Friday, February 24 at the Lord Bagenal, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow.