Faded grandeur on 211ac of top Carlow land for €3m

Ballykillane House is a residential tillage and grass farm with many reminders of an elegant past

Sizeable: Ballykillane House is an 18th-century residence on 211ac with a mix of farm and equestrian facilities. Expand
It can be bought in two lots of 117ac non-residential and 94ac with the house and outbuildings. Expand
The undulating farmland is suitable for grazing or tillage Expand
The house is in need of complete renovation but is surrounded by some fine stands of trees Expand
The property has extensive dual frontage onto the Hacketsown- Rathvilly road Expand

Jim O'Brien

Larger properties look likely to feature as prominently in the property market of 2023 as they did last year.

Ballykillane House, an extensive 211ac residential tillage and grass farm at Hacketstown, Co Carlow is one of a number of sizeable farms coming on the market.

