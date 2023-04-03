‘Exceptionally well positioned’ 77ac Wicklow holding guided at €11,000/ac

Wicklow land attracts a wide range of customers as it often combines high agricultural value with scenic locations and proximity to the capital.

A farm that ticks all these boxes is a 77ac non-residential property at Ballymoate, Glenealy, 1km from Glenealy, 6km from Ashford and 14km from Wicklow town.

The holding, which includes a yard, has 55ac in arable land suitable for crops or grazing, and around 22ac in woodland, which includes 13ac in oak and ash planted in 1995.

Expand Close There are 22ac of oak and ash woodland with the Glenealy farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There are 22ac of oak and ash woodland with the Glenealy farm

It comes with entitlements and will be sold by public auction with a guide price of €850,000 or over €11,000/ac.

All in one block, the land is laid out in a series of manageable fields and bounded by a stream on one side.

A total of 207m of road frontage on to the road connecting Glenealy to Ashford gives access through double farm gates that are wide enough to accommodate large farm machinery. The land rises from 45m above sea level to a high point of 82m.

A range of farm buildings is located in a yard accessed from the road via an internal farm roadway. The buildings include a four-column Dutch barn with a lean-to at either side, a former dairy, store and livestock- handling facilities.

Expand Close The arable section of the Glenealy farm stretches to 55ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The arable section of the Glenealy farm stretches to 55ac

Pat O’Hagan of Savill’s describes the farm as “an exceptionally well positioned farm with lots of potential for all kinds of farming enterprises.”

The property will be sold by public auction at the Glenview Hotel, Glen of the Downs, at 3pm on Thursday, April 20.

​

74ac Kerry tillage farm on shores of Shannon for €750,000

A property of similar size and somewhat similar in nature is for sale at Causeway in North Kerry. The 74ac farm, mainly in tillage, is on the private treaty market with a guide of €750,000.

Located at Ardagh East on the southern shores of the Shannon Estuary, the non-residential farm is 23km west of Listowel and 22km north of Tralee.

Expand Close The 74ac farm at Ardagh East, Causeway Co Kerry is in two lots of 50.2ac and 23.7ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 74ac farm at Ardagh East, Causeway Co Kerry is in two lots of 50.2ac and 23.7ac

According to selling agent Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Property Services, the farm is in the heart of strong North Kerry farming country in an area renowned for tillage and dairying.

The holding is in two lots separated by a neighbour’s field. The main piece extends to 50.2ac and contains the ruins of a farmstead and a range of outbuildings in various states of disrepair.

Expand Close The farm contains the ruins of an old farmstead. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm contains the ruins of an old farmstead.

The yard has water and electricity, and the presence of the buildings should be an advantage if the new owner wants to build a house.

This part of the holding is in stubble and serviced by a central internal roadway and accessed from the road by a boreen. It is, in the main, excellent tillage land with a small portion in marginal ground.

Expand Close The farm is in a strong tillage and dairy area in North Kerry. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm is in a strong tillage and dairy area in North Kerry.

The second lot is made up 23.7ac divided by a local road, giving dual road frontage with 10ac at one side and 13ac at the other. This portion is in stubble and described as dry, fertile land equally suitable for grazing or fodder.

The property was rented for a number of years and comes without entitlements. It can be bought as an entire or in lots.

​