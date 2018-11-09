Farm Ireland
Dublin tillage farm sells for €15,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

Farmland is continuing to sell strongly with parcels large and small making strong money.

Among the latest to sell was a 179ac non-residential tillage farm at Greenogue on the Dublin Meath border.

It sold at public auction last week making €2.71m or just over €15,000/ac.

Located at Greenogue the farm is 4.6km from Ashbourne, 10 km from Swords and 15km from Dublin Airport. According to Andrew Nolan of selling agents Goffs Country the well-renowned tillage farm with a useful yard is suitable for any purpose.

It includes a five-column hay barn with a lean-to, and a stable yard with four stables all set on an extensive hard-core area.

Laid out in about seven divisions the land is well fenced with excellent road frontage and good boundary fencing. A top class internal roadway system runs through the property servicing all divisions, this feature should make the holding particularly attractive for dairy buyers.

At auction it opened at €2m and with two bidders driving the sale it went on the market at €2.7m selling under the hammer for €2.71m.

It was bought by a local businessman acting in trust.

Not far away a 43ac residential farm at Belgard and Farranadum near Kilcock sold under the hammer of Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O’Flaherty.

The parcel included a derelict cottage and made €695,000 beating its guide by more than €250,000 realising a per acre price of over €16,000/ac.

Mr O’Flaherty, offered the farm initially in a variety of lots.

The significant action began when a combination of lots comprising the house on 15ac attracted an opening  bid of €410,000 and this was sold at €420,000 to a couple from Maynooth with farming interests.

A parcel of 28ac of grassland on the opposite side of the public road was initially bid to €250,000 and eventually sold for €275,000 to a young couple from the locality.

The final figure of €695,000 certainly reflected a strong price for the farm.

The pre auction guide price was €440,000.

Indo Farming

