Dublin tillage farm sells for €15,000/ac
Farmland is continuing to sell strongly with parcels large and small making strong money.
Among the latest to sell was a 179ac non-residential tillage farm at Greenogue on the Dublin Meath border.
It sold at public auction last week making €2.71m or just over €15,000/ac.
Located at Greenogue the farm is 4.6km from Ashbourne, 10 km from Swords and 15km from Dublin Airport. According to Andrew Nolan of selling agents Goffs Country the well-renowned tillage farm with a useful yard is suitable for any purpose.
It includes a five-column hay barn with a lean-to, and a stable yard with four stables all set on an extensive hard-core area.
Laid out in about seven divisions the land is well fenced with excellent road frontage and good boundary fencing. A top class internal roadway system runs through the property servicing all divisions, this feature should make the holding particularly attractive for dairy buyers.
At auction it opened at €2m and with two bidders driving the sale it went on the market at €2.7m selling under the hammer for €2.71m.
It was bought by a local businessman acting in trust.