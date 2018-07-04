Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 4 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy holding laid out in one 75ac field sells immediately after being withdrawn from auction

The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 75ac residential dairy farm at Balgarrett, Rathconrath in Co Westmeath, was withdrawn from auction last week and sold immediately afterwards.

Auctioneer Dillon Murtagh said the price paid mirrored the €700,000 guide. 

The holding has generous road frontage on one side and access to a long paved lane on one perimeter.

During my visit the 75ac was covered in a great blanket of fresh grass. The place has not been actively farmed since the owner passed away but silage has been harvested in recent years.

Located 15km west of Mullingar on the Longford border, the land is elevated and dry, and laid out in one large field serviced by a hardcore central roadway that goes through the middle of the property.

A short avenue leads from the road to the farmstead comprised of the residence and a wide range of sheds. The sheds include a fully fitted milking parlour with a six-unit machine, a dairy, feeders and a collecting yard.

An A-roofed shed is home to a three-column slatted unit with a feeding passage and plenty of wintering space.

The outbuildings are set on a concrete apron that includes a walled silage pit and a dungstead. The residence is a 1950s-style bungalow in need of refurbishment.

Also Read

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, utility room, a family bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which has an open fireplace.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

'Rural road safety demands passage of new hedgecutting rules': Divisive...
The continuing drought is causing pressure for farmers

Cattle prices slump as farmers offload stock
Edward Cahill pictured during a day's shearing outside Dunlavin last week. He was working alongside his uncle John Corrigan and local contractor Joey Walsh. At only 14 years of age, Edward is hopefully among the next generation who will take up the busines

Fears sheep will die in heat due to 'severe' shortage of shearers
FBD’s Fiona Muldoon

FBD shares slide as uncertainty over probe into CEO continues
The Health and Safety Authority are currently investigating the incident.

'A lovely, jolly gent who will be sadly missed' - Community in shock as man...
Rainfall for Phoenix Park was measured at just 3.8mm – the lowest since 1941.

Driest June in nearly 80 years and weather warning in place for 14 counties as...
Farmer Michael McSweeney who the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe paid a visit to this family farm in Patrickswell. Photograph Liam Burke Press 22

'I don't know if my sight is gone forever yet' - farmer battles heat and fodder...