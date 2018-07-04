A 75ac residential dairy farm at Balgarrett, Rathconrath in Co Westmeath, was withdrawn from auction last week and sold immediately afterwards.

Dairy holding laid out in one 75ac field sells immediately after being withdrawn from auction

Auctioneer Dillon Murtagh said the price paid mirrored the €700,000 guide.

The holding has generous road frontage on one side and access to a long paved lane on one perimeter.

During my visit the 75ac was covered in a great blanket of fresh grass. The place has not been actively farmed since the owner passed away but silage has been harvested in recent years.

Located 15km west of Mullingar on the Longford border, the land is elevated and dry, and laid out in one large field serviced by a hardcore central roadway that goes through the middle of the property.

A short avenue leads from the road to the farmstead comprised of the residence and a wide range of sheds. The sheds include a fully fitted milking parlour with a six-unit machine, a dairy, feeders and a collecting yard.

An A-roofed shed is home to a three-column slatted unit with a feeding passage and plenty of wintering space.

The outbuildings are set on a concrete apron that includes a walled silage pit and a dungstead. The residence is a 1950s-style bungalow in need of refurbishment.