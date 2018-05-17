Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 17 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy farmer pays €12,000 per acre for Louth property

The property was guided prior to auction at €450,000.
The property was guided prior to auction at €450,000.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Bellewstown Bridge Farm extending to 41.65ac at Bellewstown in Co Meath sold in recent weeks making €500,000 or around €12,000/ac.

The property was guided prior to auction at €450,000.

Located 2.5km from Bellewstown Racecourse and 50m off the Duleek to Julianstown Road the farm has almost 500m of road frontage along with lane access. It is comprised of grazing ground, a yard and the remains of the mill.

It fronts the Rivers Nanny and Bradden and has the remains of an old water mill and a dormant millpond that could be revived.

The yard is located at the centre of the farm and includes a three-column lean to cattle shed, an old stone cow byre, a three-column walled and covered haybarn with a two-bay lean-to.

The land is in four fields with road frontage and river frontage. It is described as good grazing ground that hasn’t been ploughed since the 1940s, even though surrounded by tillage farms.

The mill is an interesting feature with part of the millrace remaining along with the roofless mill and a millpond that is empty and overgrown. A foundation stone indicates that the mill was founded in 1773.

At auction proceedings got under way when Frank Flynn of Drogheda auctioneers Robert B Daly accepted a bid of €420,000.

Also Read

Two bidders, a local dairy farmer and an outsider took to the fray and bidding continued in tranches of €5,000 and €10,000 until the hammer fell at €500,000 in favour of the dairy farmer.

According to Frank Flynn, both buyers and sellers were delighted with the outcome.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Pictures: Northern Ireland castle on 207ac of top quality land could be...
The 135ac farm has views over the Shannon Estuary near Foynes

It's 'eyes across the ditch' time for a cracking west Limerick holding
The property is situated over 6km from Tipperary town and less than 1.6km off the main Tipperary-Limerick road.

Tipperary dairy holding sells for €11,500/ac at auction
Ballycroy National Park - the farm is located beside the park.

'Very unusual' 400 acre farm in Mayo for sale - fencing is subject to...
The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth

'I think the good weather brought out the money' - Big price for 62ac farm in...
The neat bungalow on the farm was built in 1972 and is described by the auctioneer as being in very good condition

Residential farm in Laois for sale with asking price of €500k
The holding near Mooretown in Co Kildare.

Hedge funds 'active' as parcel of as-yet unzoned land in Co Kildare makes...


Top Stories

Stock image

AIB says family farm homes excluded from non performing loan sale
(stock photo)

Economist says €60k cap on farm payments ‘will not happen’ due to...
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MEPs launch new investigation into glyphosate and herbicides
Photo: Brian Farrell

Little change as lamb prices level off across the board
In some cases, trees can be felled without a licence and no prior notification is required.

Felling of 300-year-old trees halted in dispute between neighbours

CAP direct farm payments will be linked to EU climate change targets
The Viva! advert which wrongly linked cow's milk to cancer

Vegan group's advert wrongly linking cow's milk to cancer gets UK ban