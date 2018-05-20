Compact tillage farm with guide price of €1m

The south-east continues to supply a steady stream of lovely properties to the market.

Among them is a fine 65ac residential farm with a three-storey period residence, and a yard. It comes to market with a guide price of €1m.

Located 10km from Bunclody, 8km from Enniscorthy and 2km from Ballycarney Crow Park House and farm is surrounded by fine Wexford tillage country. The residence is a Georgian construction in stone and brick surrounds. Completely renovated in 2001 the place has a new roof is double-glazed with PVC windows, is rewired and re-plumbed.

The wide range of outbuildings includes a series of stone sheds along with a three-column round roof shed with double lean-tos, a three-column round roof shed that acts as a garage and a three-column shed with a three-column lean-to. Other yard facilities include a dip-tub, a footbath and holding pens.