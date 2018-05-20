Compact tillage farm with guide price of €1m
The south-east continues to supply a steady stream of lovely properties to the market.
Among them is a fine 65ac residential farm with a three-storey period residence, and a yard. It comes to market with a guide price of €1m.
Located 10km from Bunclody, 8km from Enniscorthy and 2km from Ballycarney Crow Park House and farm is surrounded by fine Wexford tillage country.
The residence is a Georgian construction in stone and brick surrounds. Completely renovated in 2001 the place has a new roof is double-glazed with PVC windows, is rewired and re-plumbed.
The wide range of outbuildings includes a series of stone sheds along with a three-column round roof shed with double lean-tos, a three-column round roof shed that acts as a garage and a three-column shed with a three-column lean-to.
Other yard facilities include a dip-tub, a footbath and holding pens.
The farm is made up of the best of Wexford ground and is described by auctioneer David Quinn as free draining land that is currently in tillage, “It is suitable to any agricultural or equine enterprise and will make an excellent compact holding,” he said.
It is divided in two lots with a c 41.8ac parcel in two fields joined by a lane directly to the rear of the house.