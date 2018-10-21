Compact Kildare farm with residential potential

A fine 43ac residential farm at Belgard and Farranadum near Kilcock in Co Kildare is coming to auction in lots with an overall guide price of €440,000.

Located just a kilometre from the main Kilcock/Clane road the holding is about 5kms from the M4 at Junction 8 and about 15km from Maynooth.

Laid out in two principal divisions at either side of a quiet country road, the place has extensive frontage and includes an old cottage with a range of traditional out-offices, grazing ground and a grove of mature woodland.

The holding was well farmed over the years according to Eamon O'Flaherty of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty who describes it as excellent quality ground suitable for any agricultural purpose including equine.

The first lot is made up of the single-storey cottage on a 1ac site.

It hasn't been occupied in recent years and needs significant refurbishment to make it habitable. However, according to Mr O'Flaherty, it offers a tremendous refurbishment opportunity with excellent scope for extension. With a range of traditional out-offices to the rear this lot is guided at €100,000.

Pasture

The second lot adjoins the first and includes 14.2ac of land with 300m of road frontage. Laid out in two large fields it is in permanent pasture sheltered by some fine stands of mature trees.