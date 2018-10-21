Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 21 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Compact Kildare farm with residential potential

The single storey cottage in need of refurbishment is on a 1ac site and is guided at €100,000
The single storey cottage in need of refurbishment is on a 1ac site and is guided at €100,000
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A fine 43ac residential farm at Belgard and Farranadum near Kilcock in Co Kildare is coming to auction in lots with an overall guide price of €440,000.

Located just a kilometre from the main Kilcock/Clane road the holding is about 5kms from the M4 at Junction 8 and about 15km from Maynooth.

Laid out in two principal divisions at either side of a quiet country road, the place has extensive frontage and includes an old cottage with a range of traditional out-offices, grazing ground and a grove of mature woodland.

The holding was well farmed over the years according to Eamon O'Flaherty of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty who describes it as excellent quality ground suitable for any agricultural purpose including equine.

The first lot is made up of the single-storey cottage on a 1ac site.

It hasn't been occupied in recent years and needs significant refurbishment to make it habitable. However, according to Mr O'Flaherty, it offers a tremendous refurbishment opportunity with excellent scope for extension. With a range of traditional out-offices to the rear this lot is guided at €100,000.

Pasture

The second lot adjoins the first and includes 14.2ac of land with 300m of road frontage. Laid out in two large fields it is in permanent pasture sheltered by some fine stands of mature trees.

Also Read

"This would make an ideal site for a residence, subject to receiving the necessary planning permission," Mr O'Flaherty said.

A third lot is a combination of the first two while a fourth is located on the opposite side of the public road and includes about 28ac of good grazing lands, all in permanent pasture with a small area of natural woodland.

Mr O'Flaherty believes this also has site potential, subject to planning. The entire makes up the final lot.

"This farm is ideally located with excellent quality lands in a wonderful mature setting while the cottage affords the successful purchaser the opportunity to create a modern home," said Mr O'Flaherty.

"Places like this are becoming virtually impossible to find in this region," he said.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

'One of the main reasons that farmers put off success is that they don't know how to go about it'

Opinion: Farmers finally waking up to the realities of land succession
A farmer saves around €2 for every day that animals are kept out at grass

The focus switches to the next grazing season
Billy O'Callaghan on his farm in near Carrick-on-Suir. Photo: Patrick Browne

'I'd like to see civil servants working 80 hours a week in all weathers'
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy at the launch of the Bord Bia Brexit Barometer report.

Food exporters targeting growth in non-UK markets
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe arrives at Government buildings with Budget 2019. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Farmers should watch out for a possible sting in the budget's tail
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Analysis: Brexit risks for farming grow more real as talks go down to the wire
Stock image

'Wind energy sector must engage with communities over turbines'